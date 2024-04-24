EMS students celebrated with coining ceremony

LUMBERTON — Twelve students enrolled in the Emergency Medical Science program at Robeson Community College were honored on April 18 during the 2nd Annual Coining Ceremony.

Jared Bell, Victoria Carter, Ashley Casseus, Caleb Collins, Jake Greenspan, Samantha Huff, Nicole Jones, Cheyanne Lowery, Dylan Matthews, Mia Stone, William Worley, and Baniz Zangana all received a special, commemorative coin and will graduate from the EMS program this May. Upon passing the state licensure exam, the students will become certified paramedics for the State of North Carolina.

“The paramedic course has a demanding curriculum, with over 500 clinical hours, and it is not for the faint at heart,” stated Patricia Clark, an instructor in the program. “I am proud of each and every one of you, and I wish you all the best.”

During the ceremony, graduating student Caleb Collins took a moment to speak to his peers.

“My fellow classmates and I did not choose this profession, but it is called on us as individuals,” stated Collins. “The calling is no more than to serve our communities during the most vulnerable moments.”

Students also had a chance to hear from their EMS Instructor Felicia Fisher, also a paramedic, who has walked in their steps, offering advice for the next steps as they enter the workforce.

“The first year as a paramedic is the hardest…you are new, you will be functioning independently with the highest level of care… you often won’t have a supervisor or your co-worker because they are already on a call,” Fisher told the students. “You try to call Med Control but your cell phone and radio have no reception, that is when the most important attribute you honed in on this past year will come in handy.”

That attribute?

“Becoming a paramedic is a testament to your grit and your ability to ask why,” Fisher said. “It is grit that makes people the most successful. People with grit understand that failure is not a permanent condition. They are willing to fail as many times as it takes to learn to succeed because grit is perseverance and passion. It’s living life like a marathon and not a sprint.”

After giving a charge to graduates, Fisher and program director, Thomas “Brad” Byrd, recognized three students for their academic excellence.

Nicole Jones, Ashley Casseus, and Dylan Matthews were presented with plaques for their hard work, dedication, and perseverance throughout the program.

“Congratulations on your achievements,” Byrd said. “We are so proud of all of you.”