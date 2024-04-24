LUMBERTON — A beautiful day treated the Annual Outdoor Career and Resource Fair at Robeson Community College. College officials estimated that close to 1,000 people came out to enjoy the fair this year, which featured more than 70 employers looking for new hires to fill open positions.

“We are extremely pleased with the turnout today,” sadi Samantha Oxendine, the organizer of the event. “We have had a steady flow of students, alumni, and community members in attendance this year… this has been a great opportunity for our students, and we appreciate the employers for their participation… we showed up and we showed out.”

Many employers agree.

“I love the outdoor setting,” said Sarah Magwood, a recruiter for Lumbee River EMC. “It has been amazing; we’ve had a good turnout.”

Magwood said LREMC is seeking to fill two positions, a first-class lineman and a broadband sales manager.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is also looking to fill several positions, namely roles for Deputy Sheriff and Detention Officers.

“No experience is necessary, we will teach you everything you need to know,” said Lieutenant Jerry Blount, who has served with the RCSO for nine years. “We will send you to school and help those who fill these positions get certified.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].