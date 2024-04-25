CLARKTON — Savannah Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church celebrates its 150th anniversary

Savannah Temple AME Zion Church, 9907 Lisbon Road in Clarkton is inviting the public to its 150th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Terry L. Jones Sr., presiding elder of the Lumberton District. The guest choir is the Rays of Hope from Jerusalem Baptist Church featuring Pastor Kevin Joyner.

Dinner will be served immediately after the service. For more information, contact Rev. Joyce A. McLaughlin, pastor at 910-879-6708.