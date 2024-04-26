LUMBERTON — A Lumberton High School student is a U.S. Presidential Scholars Program semifinalist.

Chloe Hammonds, a 12th grader at Lumberton High School, is one of 625 semifinalists for the prestigious program. The semifinalists were selected from over 6,000 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2024. Hammonds is the daughter of Adrian and Cynthia Hammonds.

“Chloe is extremely excited and honored to be selected as a semifinalist,” her mother, Cynthia Hammonds, said in a statement.

“Regardless of the outcome, Chloe is a winner. She demonstrates integrity, humility and passion. Chloe has a desire to make a positive impact in the community. We love her and enjoy celebrating her successes,” Cynthia Hammonds added.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 60th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community.

A distinguished panel of educators has reviewed these submissions and selected 625 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement in late June with an online National Recognition Program.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to congratulate Chloe on this prestigious recognition,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“We are very proud of her for her academic achievements and her work as a 2022-2023 Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council Junior Member for the Region 4 Sandhills area. Congratulations, Chloe, and keep up the good work!” Williamson added.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts.

In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth. Each year Scholars are presented with a Presidential Scholars Medallion.

For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, parents and students can call the U.S. Presidential Scholars Office at 507.931.8345, or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For general information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.ed.gov/psp.