LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County encourages students to take advantage of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid now. Completing this application is the first step towards unlocking free funding and scholarships to assist students in their college journeys.

Earlier this month, high school seniors within the Public Schools of Robeson County had a FAFSA completion rate of 20%, according to the FAFSA Tracker by the College Foundation of North Carolina. This means with the 1,251 graduating Seniors in PSRC only 250 students had started the FAFSA to earn free money toward their college education.

The federal deadline for completion of the FAFSA is June 30, 2024, according to studentaid.gov. Students should check with colleges they are interested in applying to attend for additional deadlines.

Several scholarships are available for students across the nation. One noteworthy scholarship for NC students is the Next NC Scholarship.

“FAFSA is the First Step to all Financial Aid: With the Next NC Scholarship, most students from households with incomes of $80,000 or less will qualify for at least $3,000/year to attend an NC community college that covers all tuition and fees. Students planning to go to a UNC institution can get $5,000/year which covers more than half, if not all, tuition and fees. And for students going to an NC private college, there is a state need-based scholarship available to them,” said Jessica Swencki, deputy director of myFutureNC.

Submitting and completing the FAFSA are simple and will require a few documents and planning.

If students need any assistance they can contact the School Counseling department at their high school or the post-secondary institution they plan to attend.

The district will host a final workshop at the end of May to assist any families that might require assistance so check with your high school counselor.

“We encourage our students to embrace the opportunities provided by scholarships and grants by completing the FAFSA,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“By doing so, students can unlock a world of new possibilities and opportunities as they pursue their dream career by attending college,” Williamson added.

In order to complete the FAFSA, students should visit https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa. For additional help in completing the form, students should contact their school counselor.