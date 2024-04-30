Ribbon cutting postponed for new public library

FAIRMONT – Fairmont Town Manager Jerome Chestnut is expected to begin holding quarterly community education initiative meetings on Tuesday at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center on Main Street.

The meeting is planned for 5 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

These meetings are designed “to touch on various aspects of our town’s operations and answer the public’s questions,” states Mayor Charles Kemp in his weekly email on current town news.

In other Fairmont-related business:

– The ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Fairmont Public Library has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, the email states.

The ribbon cutting had been set for Wednesday.

”But due to a few equipment and technical matters” it had to be postponed.

According to the mayor’s email, “When opened, it will occupy the former post office on Main Street. We are hoping for a huge turnout for this very special event. The former post office was opened in 1962 and served until the new post office was opened on Walnut Street in the early 2000’s.

“The new facility combines enlarged library space and multiple rooms to be utilized for youth meetings and other related activities …,” the mayor states.

The library also retains the same multicolored glass panels which have made it an iconic symbol of the town for the past 62 years.

– The town’s new drive-thru Walgreens pharmacy is tentatively set to open on Thursday, according to the mayor.

No public ceremony is planned.

“… We are very happy to have them in this location,” Kemp said in his newsletter.