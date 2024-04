MAXTON – The Maxton Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing next month to consider updates to the zoning ordinance as required by the N.C. General Statutes.

The public hearing is planned for 7 p.m. on May 21 in the Council Chambers, 201 McCaskill Ave., Maxton.

The public is urged to be present for this important meeting, a news release said.

A copy of the updated zoning ordinance, the town said, is on file in the town clerk’s office for inspection by all interested residents.