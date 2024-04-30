Home News ROBESONIAN OPINION POLL NewsOpinion ROBESONIAN OPINION POLL April 30, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint ROBESONIAN OPINION POLL Find the poll at robesonian.com/opinion or CLICK HERE RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Staley Jackson retirement celebrated Public invited to Maxton Board of Commissioners hearing Ribbon cutting postponed for new public library in Fairmont View Comments Weather Lumberton scattered clouds enter location 71.5 ° F 71.9 ° 68.8 ° 78 % 2.2mph 40 % Wed 80 ° Thu 87 ° Fri 84 ° Sat 78 ° Sun 71 ° Editor's Picks Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Staley Jackson retirement celebrated Public invited to Maxton Board of Commissioners hearing Ribbon cutting postponed for new public library in Fairmont Here’s how high schools in the region performed in latest rankings PSRC students encouraged to complete the FAFSA Load more