COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Open Mic Night- 219 Elm. Each Thursday 6-9 p.m., Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Sean Mills – Your Pie Pizza. Enjoy the sounds of Sean Mills at Your Pie Pizza 7-10 p.m. Thursday with pizza and a brew and gelato for dessert. Live music is at Your Pie Pizza on Thursday nights.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, Enjoy Storytime at 10:30 a.m. May 3 at Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Music Jam Session. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms 6:30-9:30p.m. on Friday for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two? This event occurs the first Friday night of each month.

AISES Conference – RCC: The American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) will bring its 2023 Region 7 Conference to Robeson Community College in Lumberton at 8:30 a.m. May 03. The conference is open to both AISES members and to those who are not currently members but who have an interest in learning more about AISES and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). College Students and Professionals are invited to register at www.aises.org/news/events/region-7-conference. All attendees enrolled in college will be registered in a drawing for a chance to receive a $500 scholarship – at least three scholarships will be awarded.

Graduation Ceremonies – UNC Pembroke. UNC Pembroke will conduct commencement exercises for graduate students at 6 p.m. on May 3 and undergraduate students on at 9 a.m. on May 4. Both ceremonies will be available via livestream, and a reception for the graduates and their guests will follow each ceremony.

Family Farm Day – Powers Farms. A big day is the works at the Powers Farm. Events begin at 9 a.m. on May 4. Enjoystrawberry picking, a bouncy house, slide, playground, ice cream, vendors and more. The 2024 season of fresh produce from the farm has begun. Return to the farm often for the farm to table foods.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. May 7 at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton, and each Tuesday Night for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Lego Club: Play with Legos and meet some new friends 5-6 p.m. May 09 at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St

Pembroke.

Memorial Day: All schools, federal offices and many local businesses will be closed for Memorial Day on May 27.

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources in clude the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

