LUMBERTON — Established in 2005 at Robeson Community College, the Radiography program has continued to grow. Almost 20 years later, the program is set to graduate its largest class ever with 12 graduates.

“Twelve students may not seem like a huge number, but they have made RCC Radiography history as the largest class,” stated Candice Ward, the program director. “Believe me when I say 12 is a lot, especially considering all of the time spent, individually, with each student performing exam checkoffs.”

The 12 are Taylor Council, Taylor Davis, Justin Tyler Fann, Brittany Fonvielle, Haley Gillespie, Meghan Jones, Johná Lewis, Madison McCain, Makenna Parnell, Heather Perritt, Echo Quig, and Allison Stocks. All 12 will graduate from the program on May 8 and were honored during a pinning ceremony last night.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].