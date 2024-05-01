‘I am totally upset with the people running this town’

FAIRMONT – Some townspeople are organizing and looking to push back in Fairmont.

On April 16, by a vote of 4-1, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners at its monthly meeting voted to allow the construction of an affordable housing apartment complex to proceed.

Previously, the town’s Planning Board had given its approval during a meeting that some residents have considered a complete sham.

At the town council meeting, Commissioners Melvin Ellison, Heather Seibles, Clarence McNeill and J.J. McCree voted for it. Commissioner Jan Tedder-Rogers was the sole opposition. Commissioner Terry Evans recused himself from the vote.

During a public hearing portion of the meeting, nearly all the 13 or so people who spoke, spoke out against the request for a special use permit to build the complex.

Still, it passed muster.

