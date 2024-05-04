You are invited to the annual meeting of the Friends of the Robeson County Public Library.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 28 at Adelio’s Ristorante in beautiful Downtown Lumberton. The program and dinner will start at 7 p.m.

We are very excited to share that renowned author Jill McCorkle will be the guest speaker. She will be sharing insights into her latest release, a collection of stories titled “Old Crimes.”

If you’re looking for a way to support your public libraries, joining the Friends of the Robeson County Public Library is a perfect choice.

Their mission is supporting literacy, education, and cultural enrichment for all members of our community.

The Friends continuously fund needs in our seven-library system, including recent projects like Summer Reading 2024 and more children’s books for the soon-to-open Fairmont Public Library.

The Friends are seeking new members to help brainstorm initiatives, give input, and work together for the improvement of the libraries.

Registering for the Annual Meeting and joining the Friends of the Library is easy to do.

Visit www.robesoncountylibrary.org/friends for an online registration form or visit any library in person for a paper form.

Reservations for the Annual Meeting are requested by May 17.

Each seat for the annual meeting is $30. An annual membership is required to attend the meeting.

Annual memberships are $25 for an individual, $50 for a family, or $100+ for a patron.

If you are unable to join us in person, we encourage you to consider making a gift to the Friends of the Robeson County Public Library by visiting the link above. Your contribution, no matter the size, will directly impact the lives of countless families and individuals throughout our county.

There will be an announcement soon for the date of the Fairmont Public Library Grand Opening.

While we hoped to open on May 1, there were a few unavoidable delays.

We greatly appreciate the community’s understanding as we complete the finishing touches for this beautiful new space. The new facility is more than 4,000 square feet, which is double the size of the previous library.

Patrons will enjoy spacious rooms for a variety of uses.

There is a large computer lab with table room for folks working on laptops.

There is a family reading room with comfortable seats and stories to share.

Young children will have their own space for browsing books and listening to silly stories.

Older children will have their own cozy room to curl up with a chapter book.

Teens will have their own room with the latest titles and a special surprise.

Adults will have an expanded section with arm chairs and a study table. There are also two study rooms towards the back of the building. So keep a lookout for an opening announcement in the coming weeks.

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library. Reach her by email at, [email protected].