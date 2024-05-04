A group of principals from the Public Schools of Robeson County recently participated in the Principals’ Appreciation and Advocacy Day at the N.C. Legislative Building in Raleigh. They reviewed the 2024 Legislative Priorities shared by the N.C. Association of School Administrators and advocated for recruiting and retaining the best public school employees, including raising state-funded principal and teacher pay to reduce staff turnover. The group of principals met with Representative Jarrod Lowery and also discussed the modification of the state’s calculation of school performance grade to include other factors, restoring master’s pay for teachers, providing adequate and equitable resources for the schools, and more. The discussion with Representative Jarrod Lowery ended with a tour of the N.C. General Assembly floor.