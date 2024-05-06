LUMBERTON – Robeson County received a clean audit for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 from the accounting firm W Greene PLLC.

The firm, headed up by certified accountant Wade Greene, has offices in Whiteville and Carolina Beach.

Greene made the presentation on the county’s financial statements during Monday’s regular monthly meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Auditing is integral to a quality management system, ensuring that a company commitment is met and maintained.

As it has been said, auditing is meant to keep everyone honest.

Greene wasted no time when presenting the audit, moving quickly from one item in the county’s financial statement to another with little verbiage.

He got to the point.

Though Greene asked for questions along the way, there were none from the members of the county board.

This is a developing story. Find the full story in Saturday’s Robesonian, delivered to SUBSCRIBERS and available in most grocery stores in the greater Robeson County area. Sign up for our eNewsletter and have headlines, breaking news alerts and sports stories sent directly to your email. CLICK HERE for details.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].