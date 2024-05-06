LUMBERTON – Robeson County received a clean audit for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 from the accounting firm W Greene PLLC.
The firm, headed up by certified accountant Wade Greene, has offices in Whiteville and Carolina Beach.
Greene made the presentation on the county’s financial statements during Monday’s regular monthly meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.
Auditing is integral to a quality management system, ensuring that a company commitment is met and maintained.
As it has been said, auditing is meant to keep everyone honest.
Greene wasted no time when presenting the audit, moving quickly from one item in the county’s financial statement to another with little verbiage.
He got to the point.
Though Greene asked for questions along the way, there were none from the members of the county board.
Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].