COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls: Children will enjoy Storytime At 10:30 a.m. today at Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W Broad St in St Pauls.

Lego Club: Play with Legos and meet some new friends 5-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St. Pembroke.

Rob Cole at Your Pie Pizza: Join the crowd at Your Pie Pizza 7-10 p.m. Thursday and listen to Rob Cole serenade in song. Enjoy pizza as Rob entertains during the evening. Live music is sponsored by Your Pie 7-10 p.m. each Thursday.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: On Thursday and each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Children’s Storytime – Rowland: Bring your young children at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to the Rowland Public Library, 108 E Main St, Rowland. This event takes place on the second Friday of each month.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: Bring your young children at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. This event takes each Friday.

Farmers Market Opens in New Location: The Farmers Market will open Saturday at a new location. The parking lot across from Adelio’s restaurant — 111 W. 3rd St, Lumberton — is the new location, which is very near the picturesque downtown River Walk. The market will be open 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 3-6p.m. on Wednesdays. Find more information online a https://www.robesoncountyfarmersmarket.com/

Lumberton Toy & Comic Show: The Lumberton Toy and Comic Show is return to Biggs Park Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Lafayette Doll Show and Sale is included in this event. The show is in the former JC Penney store in the mall.

Karen’s Auction Company has scheduled an auction of household, furniture, collectables, antiques and more at 5 p.m. Saturday at 887 Indian Heritage Road in Lumberton. Items are available for viewing after 1 p.m. and the auction begins at 5 p.m. A list of items may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/p/Karens-Auction-Company-100057631870570. The grill is open for food and drinks.

Spring Into History Again. The Robeson County History Museum invites you to Spring Into History Again with an “Oldies In the Garden” Concert 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Robeson County History Museum, 101 S. Elm St. in Lumberton. Seating is limited, so feel free to bring a lawn chair.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: Bring your young children at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. This event takes place each Tuesday.

Children’s Storytime – Maxton. Bring your young children at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the second Tuesday of each month to the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library, 210 N Florence St. in Maxton.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. Tuesdfay at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton, and each Tuesday Night for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

First Bank Financial Seminar. This free even takes place 6-7 p.m. May 16 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

“Rock the Test” PSRC District Family Engagement Night: Gear up for testing season with a lesson on Newton’s Third Law of Motion while building balloon rockets during District Family Engagement Night at 6 p.m. May 16 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center at 1027 US74 Alt in Lumberton. Families will take part in a “Test-Prep” pep rally to learn how to filter any testing anxiety and use it as fuel to ROCK THE TEST. All PSRC Family Engagement Nights are free for students and their families.

May Day: Downtown Fairmont will celebrate with a parade at 10:30 a.m. on May 18. The celebration continues with childrens games, food vendors, pro wrestling and a concert in the afternoon.

Job Fair: The Fairmont High School’s senior class job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 22 at the Heritage Center in Fairmont.

Memorial Day: All schools, federal offices and many local businesses will be closed for Memorial Day on May 27.

Fairmont Memorial Day: A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at noon on May 27 at the Heritage Center in Fairmont. The guest speaker will be Dr. George Hogan, retired Army command sergeant major.

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources include the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

