Robeson County sheriff, others meet with Mica Miller’s family

LUMBERTON – According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the death of pastor’s wife Mica Miller has been ruled a suicide.

In a news release issued today, the Sheriff’s Office says the decision was based on surveillance footage, interviews, physical evidence and the examination of the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office.

On April 27 at roughly 2:54 p.m., “Robeson County E911 Communications Center received a 911 call from a female,” authorities said in the release. “The caller asked the dispatcher if her phone could be located because she was going to kill herself and wanted her family to be able to find her body. During the conversation with the dispatcher, the caller hung up the phone and the dispatcher was unable to contact the caller.

“The dispatcher was able to find the location of the caller and dispatched a deputy to the location,” the release continued. “The deputies contacted the Lumber River State Park superintendent upon their arrival at Lumber River State Park in Orrum, N.C. The deputies and State Park Rangers conducted a search of the area for the victim. The search was aided by a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office drone.

“During the investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said, “a black Honda Accord with a South Carolina registration was located in the parking lot at the state park. The investigators confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Mica Miller, 30, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.”

Investigators located a Sig Sauer gun case in the passenger seat of the vehicle and a box of ammunition in the center console of the vehicle, authorities said. Investigators also found a receipt for the Sig Sauer handgun from a pawn shop and a receipt from a convenience store in the vehicle.

Both receipts were dated April 27, the same day as Miller’s death.

During the search of the park for the 911 caller, the release said, investigators were approached by an individual who had found a bag near the water’s edge with an identification belonging to Miller.

The individual stated that he heard someone crying and a gunshot while he was fishing.

“Law enforcement continued the search,” the news release said, “and E911 received a call from an individual who stated that a body was located in the water. Law enforcement responded to the location and contacted the N.C. Examiner’s Office upon locating the deceased.

“The victim was identified as Mica Miller.”

—

On Tuesday, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Investigators and the medical examiner met with Miller’s parents and immediate family members.

Pastor John-Paul Miller, her estranged husband, was given the opportunity to attend a separate meeting, and Miller indicated through his attorney that he would not come to North Carolina to meet with the Investigators.

“First, let me say on behalf of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that our sincere condolences are being sent to the family and friends of Mica Miller,” Wilkins said in the news release.

“This incident has garnered much attention from across the Carolinas and beyond,” he said. “I want to assure everyone that a very methodical investigation was conducted by our Criminal Investigations Team and Crime Scene Investigative Team.

“Unfortunately,” he added, “rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts, and evidence that has been gathered.”

—

A Sig Sauer 9mm handgun was found in the water at the crime scene during the search of the area, authorities said. The serial number on the weapon matched the gun box that was found in Miller’s Honda Accord.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said, Miller’s phone and other personal belongings were found. A search of her phone revealed that Miller conducted a Google search for “national parks near me” and the Lumber River State Park location was provided.

The investigation also revealed that Miller and John-Paul Miller had been separated and were involved in the legal system.

According to authorities, that information led to the investigators confirming the whereabouts of Miller and a female that he is allegedly romantically involved with. Investigators were able to confirm that both individuals were not in North Carolina on the night before and the day of Miller’s death.

Investigators learned through interviews that John-Paul Miller was at an athletic event in Charleston on the day of Mica Miller’s death. His vehicle was observed traveling on N.C. Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County at 2:22 pm on April 27.

The investigation confirmed that he was accompanied while traveling to and from the Charleston event.

—

Investigators conducted several interviews and developed a timeline of events in relation to Miller’s death on April 24.

– 11 a.m.: Miller was observed on her ring camera arriving at her residence on Margarita Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

– 11:38 a.m.: Miller was observed on her ring camera leaving her residence.

– 12:12 p.m.: Miller is observed on store surveillance walking into Dick’s Pawn Shop which operates from 1852 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach.

– 12:13 p.m.: Miller is observed at the register and initiates the purchase of a weapon.

– 12:34 p.m.: Miller is observed leaving Dick’s Pawn Shop after purchasing a weapon and ammunition.

– 1:06 p.m.: Miller’s Honda Accord is observed traveling on U.S. Highway 501 near Four Mile Road, Conway, S.C.

– 1:27 p.m.: Miller’s Accord is observed arriving at 41 Grocery and Grill, which is at S.C. Highway 41, Mullins, S.C.

– 1:35 pm : Miller is observed leaving the store after purchasing a drink and gas.

– 2:54 p.m.: ​Miller called Robeson County from Lumber River State Park. The Lumber River State Park is 32.7 miles, or 41 minutes, from 41 Grocery and Grill in Mullins via S.C. Highway 9 North.

“While I know it’s not what many people wanted to hear,” Sheriff Wilkins said in the news release, “the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred. There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life.”