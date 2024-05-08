Mrs. Susan Miller-Hendrix, PSRC Science Supervisor, was recognized with the Outstanding Instructional Leader Award in Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education during the SMT Center Celebration of Science, Mathematics and Technology Education in Cary on Saturday. Also pictured is Nakia Carson, who serves as a McDowell County Schools principal.

Dr. Connie Locklear, Director of Indian Education at PSRC, left, was recognized with the Informal Educator Award in Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education during the SMT Center Celebration of Science, Mathematics and Technology Education in Cary on Saturday. Also pictured is Dr. Jeni Corn, Director of Research and Evaluation, Division of Standards, Accountability, and Research, NC Department of Public Instruction.

CARY — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Indian Education director and Science supervisor were both recognized over the weekend for their leadership during the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center (SMT Center) Celebration of Science, Mathematics and Technology Education in Cary.

Dr. Connie Locklear, Director of Indian Education at PSRC, and Mrs. Susan Miller-Hendrix, PSRC Science Supervisor, received accolades during the celebration.

“Each year, the SMT Center offers awards that recognize individuals and organizations whose extraordinary contributions to science, mathematics, and technology (SMT) education in North Carolina are helping to advance the mission of the SMT Center. Nominations are accepted each fall. Recipients of the awards are honored in the spring at the Celebration of Science, Mathematics, and Technology,” according to the SMT website.

Dr. Locklear was recognized with the Informal Educator Award in Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education.

This award recognizes a North Carolina informal educator (an educator who works outside the traditional classroom) who excels in engaging young people (prek-12) in science, mathematics, and technology (SMT) activities and experiences.

“I was so honored and humbled to receive the Informal Educator Award in Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education! As the Director of PSRC Indian Education, I spend a great deal of time networking in order to bring STEM Opportunities to our students here in Robeson County,” Dr. Locklear said.

Locklear also said she is grateful for the support of her Indian Education Program staff members, church family, and friends and family members.

“Indigenous People have been involved in STEM before the acronym was ever thought of. Our people designed their own homes, developed their own medicines, and utilized the sky as their navigation system and are still STEM innovators today. PSRC Indian Education provides cultural academies and summer camps for our students where cultural competencies and STEM are integrated,” she added. “As a little girl growing up with limited resources, I never thought I would have the opportunities that our Creator God has provided for me. As a result, I want to pave the way for the next generation.”

Miller-Hendrix was recognized with the Outstanding Instructional Leader Award in Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education. This award recognizes a North Carolina instructional leader who excels in fulfilling the mission of the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center.

Miller-Hendrix shared words of gratitude for her receipt of the award.

“I am extremely honored to receive this award. Science and STEM are my passion and helping ignite that spark in teachers and students makes every day worthwhile!” she said.

“While they may not remember who I am, they will remember what we did. It is not about me and has never been about me, but about helping others envision their futures and know they are prepared for what’s ahead. Thank you to my family for always jumping in to help when I have to get supplies ready for STEM lessons or STEM nights and always providing support,” she added.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson shared congratulatory remarks for the recognitions given to Locklear and Miller-Hendrix.

“I would like to congratulate Dr. Connie and Mrs. Susan on this outstanding recognition from the SMT Center. It is an honor to be recognized by the organization and we are proud of the work of these educators,” Dr. Williamson said.

