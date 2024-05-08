LUMBERTON — Several PSRC students were recognized as Classworks All-Star Winners recently.

Classworks is used by the school district to assist students in achieving academic success.

“Classworks award-winning MTSS and Special Education platform pinpoints learning gaps, delivers math, reading, and language arts instruction at the right level and delivers real-time insight into student progress,” according to the Classworks website.

Students who were in the top 500 students demonstrating 80%+ mastery were given prizes as Classworks All-Star Winners. The time period when students were monitored for the competition was from December 4, 2023 until March 31, 2024, according to Classworks.

“Congratulations to all of the hardworking students who increased their time-on-task and mastery! Special congrats to the 500 students with the highest time-on-task and greater than 80% mastery for the contest period,” a statement on the Classworks website reads in part. “[O]ur data tells us that mastery of 80% and above has the highest impact on student growth according to assessment data.”

In recent years, PSRC students have represented the largest group of winners in the contest.

“The Classworks All-Star Contest has been rewarding students for their hard work in the program for over 10 years and PSRC has had the most student winners for the past three! We’re proud of the amazing work demonstrated by Robeson students and teachers as evidenced by the 210 student winners,” said Jennifer Treichler, Vice President of Marketing at Classworks.

“We are proud of our students’ diligence, mastery and participation. Classworks is a wonderful program we use to help our students learn and grow and to assist us in identifying how we can better support student learning and achievement,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

The following students were identified as Classworks All-Star Winners:

Deep Branch Elementary School

William Locklear, 2nd grade

Jessa Oxendine, 2nd grade

Nihayla Locklear, 2nd grade

Greison Carter, 2nd grade

Tehyton Locklear Oxendine, 5th grade

East Robeson Primary School

Zendaya Davis, 3rd grade

Charles Robinson, 3rd grade

Benjamin Merritt, 3rd grade

Aaliyah Cade, 3rd grade

Kameron Lee, 3rd grade

Fairgrove Elementary School

Jacob Rogers, 5th grade

Howard Glassman, 5th grade

Bryanna Boone, 5th grade

ZaMariah Southern, 5th grade

Silas Barnes, 4th grade

Fairmont High School

Halona Hunt, 10th grade

Joshuah Greene, 10th grade

Kimberleigh Stevens, 10th grade

Swan Frank, 11th grade

Khadijah Hunt, 9th grade

Fairmont Middle School

Shonda Alford, 7th grade

Tifasha Green, 8th grade

Zamya McKoy, 6th grade

Olivia Dillard, 7th grade

Lamaury McLean, 7th grade

L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School

Logan Hammonds, 5th grade

Amauri Council, 5th grade

Meykel Adames Taveras, 5th grade

Oliver Greene, 5th grade

Kenzli Guidroz, 5th grade

Littlefield Middle School

Brandis Strickland, 5th grade

Brookes Baffaro, 5th grade

Chloe Maxwell, 7th grade

Kimari Odom, 5th grade

Channing Clark, 5th grade

Long Branch Elementary

Layla McLellan, 2nd grade

Skylar Shockley, 2nd grade

Alivia Thaggard, 2nd grade

Ava Barfield, 2nd grade

Khloe Mickles,2nd grade

Lumberton High School

Taylor Jerald, 10th grade

Johana Mauricio Perez, 9th grade

Jonathan Ortega Diaz, 10th grade

Kayleigh McRae, 10th grade

Angel Bravo, 10th grade

Lumberton Jr High School

Ra’mel McPhatter, 6th grade

Amiya Codie, 7th grade

Efrain Rojas Ortiz, 7th grade

Triston Hunt, 7th grade

Fernando Ambrocio Mejia, 7th grade

Magnolia Elementary School

Chayton Blanks, 5th grade

Jeremiah Locklear, Kindergarten

Nahlaiyah Hammonds, 8th grade

Ruba Alhaj, 6th grade

Layla Hammonds, 8th grade

Orrum Middle School

Jordan Faulk, 6th grade

Kimarion Odum, 5th grade

Isaac Hill, 6th grade

Kendell Byrd, 6th grade

Benjamin Rogers, 7th grade

Oxendine Elementary School

Brizlyn Scott, 3rd grade

Shanya Locklear, 5th grade

Autumn Oxendine, 5th grade

Zyanya Hernandez, 3rd grade

Starr Strong, 5th grade

Parkton Elementary School

Tony Lopez, 2nd grade

James Smith, 3rd grade

Analuz Gonzalez Sastre, 5th grade

Xzavier Sandifer, 5th grade

Journey Clark, 2nd grade

Pembroke Elementary School

Donovan Adiku, 2nd grade

Jaxon Revels, 2nd grade

Leighana Dockery, 5th grade

Chander Jacobs, 5th grade

Hunter Locklear, 2nd grade

Pembroke Middle School

Carly Sweat, 7th grade

Mahlena Jude, 6th grade

Peytton Chmura, 6th grade

Brooklyn Dorsey, 7th grade

Kaydynce Gardner, 6th grade

Peterson Elementary School

Juan Gonzalez, 1st grade

Francine Brown, 3rd grade

Janiyah Richardson, Kindergarten

Ralph Miranda, 1st grade

Cayden Richardson, 3rd grade

Piney Grove Elementary

Jason Jackson, 4th grade

Alexander Scott, 4th grade

Joey Locklear, 4th grade

Jesse Wiggins, 4th grade

Mason Hunt, 4th grade

Prospect Elementary School

Destiny Locklear, 7th grade

Lakoda Dial, 4th grade

Leiathan McKenzie, 7th grade

Kaiden Jacobs, 7th grade

Madison Oxendine, 7th grade

Purnell Swett High School

Nahaven Jones, 9th grade

Aleigha Martin, 10th grade

Sara Locklear, 10th grade

Julian Lowry, 10th grade

Braylon White, 9th grade

Red Springs High School

Estefany Ordonez Acosta, 9th grade

Natalia Leach, 10th grade

Daniela Lopez Villasana, 9th grade

Alvin Capulin Tixteco, 10th grade

Ivanna Jaquelyn Ramirez Hernandez, 9th grade

Red Springs Middle School

Dakota Tunstall, 7th grade

Kaylana Richardson, 6th grade

Zayden McKeithan, 7th grade

Andrew Forte, 7th grade

Arianna Cruz-Patricio, 5th grade

Rex-Rennert Elementary School

Jaylee Locklear, 1st grade

Alexis Gomez Antonio, 1st grade

Carlos Garibay-Lazaro, 2nd grade

Luis Agama, 2nd grade

Brian Revels, 1st grade

Rosenwald Elementary School

Ayden Jones, 4th grade

D’Andre Johnson, 4th grade

William Melvin, 4th grade

Kaleigh Bethea, 4th grade

Mariah Chavis, 4th grade

Rowland-Norment Elementary School

Tashaun Patterson, 3rd grade

Ivy Graham, 1st grade

Jeffery Thornton, 2nd grade

Kenley Mills, 3rd grade

Suelen Portillo, 1st grade

South Robeson Middle School

Austin Molina, 7th grade

Bianca Brady, 6th grade

Jarim Delgado Arreaga, 6th grade

Mahogany Gatlin, 6th grade

Trivondrea Donaldson , 7th grade

Southside-Ashpole Elementary School

Tylek Brown, 2nd grade

Malakiah McDonald, 5th grade

BriAsia Brown, 1st grade

Vivien Brady, 5th grade

Johniyah McLean, 5th grade

St. Pauls Elementary School

Ana Rivera Ortiz, 4th grade

Sarai Molquecho Mena, 1st grade

Dillion Canady, 4th grade

Wayden Harrell, 4th grade

Kevin Infante Terrero, 1st grade

St. Pauls High School

Haziel Andrade Miguel, 9th grade

Dayana Ramos Irias, 9th grade

Jashon Carter, 9th grade

Gerardo Pinzon Hilario, 10th grade

Monserrat Estrada Gomez, 9th grade

St. Pauls Middle School

Cinthia Infante Terrero, 6th grade

Yamil Bautista Garcia, 7th grade

Tania Reyes Velazquez, 6th grade

Jamie Tetelcingo Hilario, 6th grade

Alexa Scott, 6th grade

Tanglewood Elementary School

Meredith Meggs, 2nd grade

Gage Moyses, 2nd grade

Noah Gaddy, 3rd grade

Andrew Cruz-Fuentes, 2nd grade

Marley Perry, 2nd grade

Townsend Elementary School

Rodriques Davis, 1st grade

Lyriq Everett, 2nd grade

Jace Maynard, 1st grade

Harmony Everett, 2nd grade

Daisy Chavez, 4th grade

Union Chapel Elementary School

Jace Bullard, 3rd grade

Jose Varona Gonzalez, 6th grade

James Morgan, 6th grade

Georgia Locklear, 3rd grade

Landon Campbell, 6th grade

Union Elementary School

Colton Jones, 1st grade

Layla Hunt, 1st grade

Jaxon Locklear, 3rd grade

Kadon Lowery, 3rd grade

Stephanie Hernandez-Darrow, 4th grade

W.H. Knuckles Elementary School

Karleigh Chavis, 3rd grade

Jhaxson Dale, 3rd grade

Cameron Scott, 3rd grade

Sophia Padilla Romero, 3rd grade

Easton Tuff, 3rd grade

