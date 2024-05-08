LUMBERTON — Several PSRC students were recognized as Classworks All-Star Winners recently.
Classworks is used by the school district to assist students in achieving academic success.
“Classworks award-winning MTSS and Special Education platform pinpoints learning gaps, delivers math, reading, and language arts instruction at the right level and delivers real-time insight into student progress,” according to the Classworks website.
Students who were in the top 500 students demonstrating 80%+ mastery were given prizes as Classworks All-Star Winners. The time period when students were monitored for the competition was from December 4, 2023 until March 31, 2024, according to Classworks.
“Congratulations to all of the hardworking students who increased their time-on-task and mastery! Special congrats to the 500 students with the highest time-on-task and greater than 80% mastery for the contest period,” a statement on the Classworks website reads in part. “[O]ur data tells us that mastery of 80% and above has the highest impact on student growth according to assessment data.”
In recent years, PSRC students have represented the largest group of winners in the contest.
“The Classworks All-Star Contest has been rewarding students for their hard work in the program for over 10 years and PSRC has had the most student winners for the past three! We’re proud of the amazing work demonstrated by Robeson students and teachers as evidenced by the 210 student winners,” said Jennifer Treichler, Vice President of Marketing at Classworks.
“We are proud of our students’ diligence, mastery and participation. Classworks is a wonderful program we use to help our students learn and grow and to assist us in identifying how we can better support student learning and achievement,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.
The following students were identified as Classworks All-Star Winners:
Deep Branch Elementary School
William Locklear, 2nd grade
Jessa Oxendine, 2nd grade
Nihayla Locklear, 2nd grade
Greison Carter, 2nd grade
Tehyton Locklear Oxendine, 5th grade
East Robeson Primary School
Zendaya Davis, 3rd grade
Charles Robinson, 3rd grade
Benjamin Merritt, 3rd grade
Aaliyah Cade, 3rd grade
Kameron Lee, 3rd grade
Fairgrove Elementary School
Jacob Rogers, 5th grade
Howard Glassman, 5th grade
Bryanna Boone, 5th grade
ZaMariah Southern, 5th grade
Silas Barnes, 4th grade
Fairmont High School
Halona Hunt, 10th grade
Joshuah Greene, 10th grade
Kimberleigh Stevens, 10th grade
Swan Frank, 11th grade
Khadijah Hunt, 9th grade
Fairmont Middle School
Shonda Alford, 7th grade
Tifasha Green, 8th grade
Zamya McKoy, 6th grade
Olivia Dillard, 7th grade
Lamaury McLean, 7th grade
L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School
Logan Hammonds, 5th grade
Amauri Council, 5th grade
Meykel Adames Taveras, 5th grade
Oliver Greene, 5th grade
Kenzli Guidroz, 5th grade
Littlefield Middle School
Brandis Strickland, 5th grade
Brookes Baffaro, 5th grade
Chloe Maxwell, 7th grade
Kimari Odom, 5th grade
Channing Clark, 5th grade
Long Branch Elementary
Layla McLellan, 2nd grade
Skylar Shockley, 2nd grade
Alivia Thaggard, 2nd grade
Ava Barfield, 2nd grade
Khloe Mickles,2nd grade
Lumberton High School
Taylor Jerald, 10th grade
Johana Mauricio Perez, 9th grade
Jonathan Ortega Diaz, 10th grade
Kayleigh McRae, 10th grade
Angel Bravo, 10th grade
Lumberton Jr High School
Ra’mel McPhatter, 6th grade
Amiya Codie, 7th grade
Efrain Rojas Ortiz, 7th grade
Triston Hunt, 7th grade
Fernando Ambrocio Mejia, 7th grade
Magnolia Elementary School
Chayton Blanks, 5th grade
Jeremiah Locklear, Kindergarten
Nahlaiyah Hammonds, 8th grade
Ruba Alhaj, 6th grade
Layla Hammonds, 8th grade
Orrum Middle School
Jordan Faulk, 6th grade
Kimarion Odum, 5th grade
Isaac Hill, 6th grade
Kendell Byrd, 6th grade
Benjamin Rogers, 7th grade
Oxendine Elementary School
Brizlyn Scott, 3rd grade
Shanya Locklear, 5th grade
Autumn Oxendine, 5th grade
Zyanya Hernandez, 3rd grade
Starr Strong, 5th grade
Parkton Elementary School
Tony Lopez, 2nd grade
James Smith, 3rd grade
Analuz Gonzalez Sastre, 5th grade
Xzavier Sandifer, 5th grade
Journey Clark, 2nd grade
Pembroke Elementary School
Donovan Adiku, 2nd grade
Jaxon Revels, 2nd grade
Leighana Dockery, 5th grade
Chander Jacobs, 5th grade
Hunter Locklear, 2nd grade
Pembroke Middle School
Carly Sweat, 7th grade
Mahlena Jude, 6th grade
Peytton Chmura, 6th grade
Brooklyn Dorsey, 7th grade
Kaydynce Gardner, 6th grade
Peterson Elementary School
Juan Gonzalez, 1st grade
Francine Brown, 3rd grade
Janiyah Richardson, Kindergarten
Ralph Miranda, 1st grade
Cayden Richardson, 3rd grade
Piney Grove Elementary
Jason Jackson, 4th grade
Alexander Scott, 4th grade
Joey Locklear, 4th grade
Jesse Wiggins, 4th grade
Mason Hunt, 4th grade
Prospect Elementary School
Destiny Locklear, 7th grade
Lakoda Dial, 4th grade
Leiathan McKenzie, 7th grade
Kaiden Jacobs, 7th grade
Madison Oxendine, 7th grade
Purnell Swett High School
Nahaven Jones, 9th grade
Aleigha Martin, 10th grade
Sara Locklear, 10th grade
Julian Lowry, 10th grade
Braylon White, 9th grade
Red Springs High School
Estefany Ordonez Acosta, 9th grade
Natalia Leach, 10th grade
Daniela Lopez Villasana, 9th grade
Alvin Capulin Tixteco, 10th grade
Ivanna Jaquelyn Ramirez Hernandez, 9th grade
Red Springs Middle School
Dakota Tunstall, 7th grade
Kaylana Richardson, 6th grade
Zayden McKeithan, 7th grade
Andrew Forte, 7th grade
Arianna Cruz-Patricio, 5th grade
Rex-Rennert Elementary School
Jaylee Locklear, 1st grade
Alexis Gomez Antonio, 1st grade
Carlos Garibay-Lazaro, 2nd grade
Luis Agama, 2nd grade
Brian Revels, 1st grade
Rosenwald Elementary School
Ayden Jones, 4th grade
D’Andre Johnson, 4th grade
William Melvin, 4th grade
Kaleigh Bethea, 4th grade
Mariah Chavis, 4th grade
Rowland-Norment Elementary School
Tashaun Patterson, 3rd grade
Ivy Graham, 1st grade
Jeffery Thornton, 2nd grade
Kenley Mills, 3rd grade
Suelen Portillo, 1st grade
South Robeson Middle School
Austin Molina, 7th grade
Bianca Brady, 6th grade
Jarim Delgado Arreaga, 6th grade
Mahogany Gatlin, 6th grade
Trivondrea Donaldson , 7th grade
Southside-Ashpole Elementary School
Tylek Brown, 2nd grade
Malakiah McDonald, 5th grade
BriAsia Brown, 1st grade
Vivien Brady, 5th grade
Johniyah McLean, 5th grade
St. Pauls Elementary School
Ana Rivera Ortiz, 4th grade
Sarai Molquecho Mena, 1st grade
Dillion Canady, 4th grade
Wayden Harrell, 4th grade
Kevin Infante Terrero, 1st grade
St. Pauls High School
Haziel Andrade Miguel, 9th grade
Dayana Ramos Irias, 9th grade
Jashon Carter, 9th grade
Gerardo Pinzon Hilario, 10th grade
Monserrat Estrada Gomez, 9th grade
St. Pauls Middle School
Cinthia Infante Terrero, 6th grade
Yamil Bautista Garcia, 7th grade
Tania Reyes Velazquez, 6th grade
Jamie Tetelcingo Hilario, 6th grade
Alexa Scott, 6th grade
Tanglewood Elementary School
Meredith Meggs, 2nd grade
Gage Moyses, 2nd grade
Noah Gaddy, 3rd grade
Andrew Cruz-Fuentes, 2nd grade
Marley Perry, 2nd grade
Townsend Elementary School
Rodriques Davis, 1st grade
Lyriq Everett, 2nd grade
Jace Maynard, 1st grade
Harmony Everett, 2nd grade
Daisy Chavez, 4th grade
Union Chapel Elementary School
Jace Bullard, 3rd grade
Jose Varona Gonzalez, 6th grade
James Morgan, 6th grade
Georgia Locklear, 3rd grade
Landon Campbell, 6th grade
Union Elementary School
Colton Jones, 1st grade
Layla Hunt, 1st grade
Jaxon Locklear, 3rd grade
Kadon Lowery, 3rd grade
Stephanie Hernandez-Darrow, 4th grade
W.H. Knuckles Elementary School
Karleigh Chavis, 3rd grade
Jhaxson Dale, 3rd grade
Cameron Scott, 3rd grade
Sophia Padilla Romero, 3rd grade
Easton Tuff, 3rd grade
