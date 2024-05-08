LUMBERTON — During the month of May — Trauma Awareness Month — the Red Cross has provided times and locations around the greater Robeson County area for blood collection.

“When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Red Cross. “The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now,”

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations. Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding. “It’s the blood already on the shelves that can help save lives in an emergency,” according to Red Cross officials.

Donors can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, which has locations in the Fayetteville area, all who come to donate through the end of May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut. And, those who give through May 19 will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give through May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details on all offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through May 31:

Robeson County

Lumberton: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at Lumberton Chevrolet, 500 Linkhaw Road

Pembroke: 1-6 p.m. May 30 at Pembroke Building, 1009 Old Main Road; June 3: 1:30-6 p.m., Robeson Community College ComTech, 124 Livermore Dr.

Rowland: 1- 6 p.m. May 9 at New Hope United Methodist Church, 210 S Martin Luther King Jr. St

Bladen County

Bladenboro: Noon to 5 p.m. June 4 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road

Elizabethtown: 12:30-5 p.m. May 8, Specialty Product Technology, 2100 W Broad St

Columbus County

Whiteville: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 17 at Vineland Station, 701 S Madison St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 105 S. Madison St.

Cumberland County

Fayetteville: 1:30-6:30 p.m. May 8 at FTCC Tony Rand Student Center, 2220 Hull Road

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 13 at American Red Cross Sandhills Chapter, 807 Carol St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at Navy Federal Credit Union, 2430 Two Bale Lane

10 a.m.to- 3 p.m. May 16 at Flow Buick-GMC-Mazda, 1945 Skibo Road

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1601 Raeford Road

Noon to 5 p.m. May 23 at VFW 670, 3928 Doc Bennett Road

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 at YMCA of the Sandhills, 2717 Fort Bragg Road

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at Navy Federal Credit Union, 1800 Skibo Road

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at Cadillac of Fayetteville, 1637 Skibo Road

1:30-6 p.m. June 3 at 82nd Airborne Division Association, 606 Johnson St

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at Flow Nissan of Fayetteville, 4559 Raeford Rd

Hope Mills:

1:30-6 p.m. May 21 at The Astoria Apartments, 405 Grand Wailea Dr.

Noon to 5 p.m. May 24 at Lebanon Lodge Post 391, 3333 Golfview Road

Hoke County

Raeford

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 31 at Butterball LLC, 1000 E Central Ave.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday. About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.