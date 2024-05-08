Never seen it like this,’ resident tells the board regarding a town in apparent freefall

RED SPRINGS – The air conditioning was working fine in the Town Hall Council Board Room on Tuesday evening, but things eventually got just as heated inside as outside the town government building.

The much-criticized dysfunction of the town government – especially its police department and Red Springs Town Council – seemed to come to a head during the regular monthly meeting of the board.

The Local Government Commission has had the town on its watch list for eight years due to its dire financial problems, a reliable source said. It has also been said this is due to a series of bad decisions and bad hiring decisions.

Disparaging comments were made during Tuesday’s meeting.

Voices were raised with emotion.

Tempers flickered and flared, especially during a heated exchange between one of the council members and the town manager.

The mayor asked for cooler heads to prevail, even seeing the need to schedule an upcoming meeting where townspeople could ask questions, raise their concerns and air their grievances.

The date of that planned meeting has not yet been set.

In a prologue of what was to come, resident Renet McQueen addressed the council during an early public comment session.

She implored those who call Red Springs home “to come back together.”

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].