Berneeta and Jonathan Butler cut the ceremonial ribbon Friday marking the completion of their new Lumberton home, which replaces their original home damaged beyond repair by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Also pictured are from left, Durwin Jones, N.C. Governor’s Office of State Budget & Management - Disaster Recovery; Jay Baugham, site coordinator for Baptists On Mission; Richard Brunson, executive director of Baptists on Mission and other Lumberton city officials and volunteers who helped build the new home for the Butlers.

A teary eyed Berneeta Butler is overcome by emotion Friday upon receiving the keys to her new home in Lumberton. She and husband Jonathan Butler thanked the many people who came together to replace their original home, damaged beyond repair by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

