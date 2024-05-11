Bullard shares insight about career

PEMBROKE — “Life goes by fast; enjoy every minute, and don’t sweat the small stuff. Just enjoy the game of life.”

Those words are lessons learned by Ryan Bullard, a Health and Physical Education teacher and athletic director at Pembroke Middle School. Bullard has coached sports throughout his entire 21-year stint with the Public Schools of Robeson County and along the way he has gained valuable insight.

“The biggest lesson I have learned in my role is to always treat my colleagues, students, and athletes with respect. I treat them the way I would treat my own family,” he said.

Bullard serves as Head Coach for Girls Track, Boys Basketball, and Boys Soccer at the school and has experience working at the elementary, middle and high school levels. He also served as a Youth Development Specialist during the first two years of his career with PSRC.

“The most important part of my job is sharing my skills and experiences with my students and student-athletes. It’s my goal that they will take something I have taught them and use it in sports and life,” he said.

Others describe Bullard as an easygoing, polite, cheerful and upbeat person.

Jonathan Graham, who serves as a Physical Education teacher and a football and baseball coach at the school, said Bullard has helped him transition into his role as a Physical Education teacher.

“Having him as an athletic director has been a blessing,” Graham said. “I just genuinely enjoy working with him.”

Bullard also works to ensure that students have opportunities to play sports, said Principal Jeremiah Moore.

“He makes sure that we have equitable opportunities for children who want to play sports. Coach Ryan also works to strengthen community relationships and assists in motivating students to excel both academically and athletically,” Moore said.

Bullard’s favorite part of the job is teaching movement and sports skill in his Physical Education classes and coaching.

But, there are definitely challenges to the job that hit home for the athletic director.

“The most challenging part of the job is balancing my coaching and family time,” he said. “Luckily, I have a wife and two daughters who have always been supportive of my love for coaching.”

Each day, Bullard returns to school eager to pour into the lives of his students because he wants to make a difference.

“My motivation comes from knowing I have the opportunity to make a difference in at least one kid’s life that day. It’s my hope that as a result of me working to educate our youth, they can learn and go on to become successful and productive citizens,” he said.

When he’s not coaching or teaching, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Tara, and daughters, Tehya and Aydan. He also enjoys fishing, hunting, and playing golf.

