THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

May 10, Town turns out for fiery sermon. On May 10, 1924 (100 years ago), the Robesonian reported on a prayer meeting as follows:

“We Didn’t Come To Lumberton To Get Your Stamp of Approval” Mr. Stephens Asserted.

PROVERBS A WONDERFUL BOOK. Mr. Stephens Delivers a Hot, Blue-Flamed, Hair Raising Attack Against Scandal Peddlers, Condemers of the Just, and Justifiers of the Wicked. He Spoke Kindly and Lovingly But Emphatically and With Unusual Emphasis.

“I don’t propose to bow my head to anybody in this town. By my fruits you shall know me,” said. Rev. George Stephens at yesterday morning’s big union prayer meeting held in the tabernacle, as he was about to close a hot, blue-flamed, hair raising attack on scandalmongers, hypocrites, shams and two-faced folks who were trying to belittle and condemn others. The prayer meeting was well attended. Practically every business house in Lumberton closed its doors at exactly 10 o’clock.

“We Didn’t Come To Lumberton To Get Your Stamp of Approval” Mr. Stephens Asserted.

May 12, Pair questioned in gun-slaying of Robeson man. On May 12, 1974 (50 years ago), The Robeson County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating the “murder of a Red Springs man, Harold Dean Oxendine. The murder occurred on NC 211 approximately seven miles southeast of Red Springs and was reported to the department at 3:24 a.m. Deputies found Oxendine, 22, had been shot five times in the head, had been cut, and had suffered a broken arm.

May 11, Maxton Mayor Emmett Morton softens on school consolidation plan: On May 11, 2016 The mayor of Maxton spoke to the local school board as reported in the May 11 2016 Robesonian. “The mayor of Maxton appeared to soften his stance on a school consolidation plan when he spoke to members of the Board of Education during its monthly meeting Tuesday. It was the third time that Emmett Morton has addressed the board on a plan that would close 30 schools in favor of building 14 new ones. Morton had previously expressed concerns about how closing R.B Dean Elementary and Townsend Middle schools in Maxton would affect that community, but on Tuesday said he better understands the plan, and believes the Board of Education should move forward.

May 11: Senates OKs bill that could mean dollars for tribe: On May 11, The Robesonian reported on state legislation regarding a spending plan that may benefit the Lumbee Tribe. “While Lumbee tribal leaders watched, the North Carolina Senate unanimously approved legislation this week bringing the tribe closer to more grant dollars to support programs and initiatives. Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. and tribal Councilmen Frank Cooper, Corbin Eddings and Jarrod Lowery attended the session Wednesday to witness the 45-0 vote on Senate Bill 218, which is titled ‘Clarify State Recognition — Lumbee Indians.’ The legislation now goes to the state House, where no resistance is expected. “The Lumbee Tribe is excited that Senate Bill 218 passed out of the N.C. Senate unanimously,” Godwin said. NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

May 11, Oxford Murder Sparked Violent Protests. On May 11, 1970, Henry Marrow, a 23-year-old African American Vietnam veteran, was murdered in Oxford. Marrow was approaching Robert Teel’s store to buy a Coca-Cola when he spoke to a young white woman. Teel, his son and his step-son interpreted the exchange as offensive, so they chased Marrow from the store parking lot, beat and fatally shot him.

Oxford had remained segregated and violence against blacks in the town was met with a blind eye. Marrow’s murder served to unite the African American community, already outraged by years of Jim Crow oppression.

Mobs rioted and destroyed several local businesses including Teel’s. After Marrow’s funeral, mourners marched to the town’s Confederate monument and held a rally for civil rights. Marrow’s cousin, Benjamin Chavis, organized a boycott of white-owned businesses. Despite the outrage, an all-white jury returned a not guilty verdict on all counts against the Teels in the trial for Marrow’s murder.

Historian Timothy B. Tyson, who was a 10-year-old boy living in Oxford at the time of the murder, explored Marrow’s death and its effects on the community in his award-winning 2004 book Blood Done Sign My Name.

MAY 12, State’s First Jewish House of Worship, Temple of Israel: On May 12, 1876, North Carolina’s first Jewish synagogue, the Temple of Israel, was dedicated in Wilmington.

The Jews of Wilmington were part of the second wave of immigrants who arrived in the United States from Germany, and they worked primarily as artisans, merchants and storekeepers. In 1855, Jews set aside a Hebrew section of Oakdale Cemetery in the city. As the community grew in the mid-1800s, the Jews in the area began to need a house of worship.

The initial plans for a synagogue were interrupted by the Civil War. About 40 families came together in 1872 to set plans for the long-awaited synagogue. Soon after they affiliated with the Union of American Hebrew Congregations.

A local chapter of B’nai B’rith, a Jewish service organization, was founded in 1874. Samuel Sloan of Philadelphia was retained as the architect and plans were developed for a distinctive building in the Moorish Revival style.

Construction began in 1875 and was completed the next year.

Rabbi Samuel Mendelsohn presided over the dedication in 1876. He would lead the Temple of Israel congregation until 1922. Eric Meyers, director of Duke University’s Center for Judaic Studies, said of the synagogue, “It represents one of the high points of Southern Jewish culture.”

MAY 13, Winston and Salem Merged, 1913: On May 13, 1913, the town of Salem and the city of Winston merged to form the new city of Winston-Salem through the election of a new unified city board.

The two municipalities that would eventually become Winston-Salem came from two strikingly different backgrounds. The town of Salem traced its lineage back to 1753, when it was established by Moravian Bishop August Spangenberg. Winston, named for Joseph Winston, was created in 1849 as the county seat for newly formed Forsyth County.

In 1879, the two towns attempted to unite through legislation passed by the General Assembly, but the use of the name “Salem” as the city’s new name forced the citizens of Winston to withdraw their support. In years following this first attempt at unification, the local post office was renamed “Winston-Salem” to reflect the closeness of the two communities.

In 1913, a second effort was made to unite the two communities through legislation and another referendum was taken to the voters of both municipalities. This second attempt proved successful, and Winston-Salem was formed in May of that year.

May 13, The Mexican War Erupts, 1846: On May 13, 1846, United States president and North Carolina native James K. Polk signed a declaration of war on Mexico.

At the time of the 1844 election, many Americans advocated an expansionist vision of the nation’s future, popularly known as “Manifest Destiny.” Complicating the issue was a growing dispute over the possible expansion of slavery into any territories acquired by the United States.

Controversy centered on the possible annexation of the Republic of Texas, which had revolted against Mexico in 1836. As Texas was a slaveholding republic, its potential incorporation was a political flashpoint. Polk ran on a platform advocating for the annexation of the Lone Star State.

Upon taking office in March 1845, Polk signed an annexation treaty with Texas. Tensions between the U.S. and Mexico simmered over the Texas boundary which came to head in April 1846 when fighting erupted between Mexican and U.S. forces in the disputed zone.

The resulting Mexican-American war led to the U.S. conquest of all Mexican territory north of the Rio Grande.

The conflict also began a series of increasingly heated controversies over whether that territory would become slave or free, culminating in the Civil War.

May 14: Mount Airy, “Granite City:” On May 14, 1889, the North Carolina Granite Company was founded in Surry County by Thomas Woodroffe. It has been in continuous operation since. Now known as the North Carolina Granite Corporation, it is the world’s largest open-faced granite quarry.

The site has produced granite for many high rise buildings and even for the Singapore subway system. Its granite has been used to create several notable structures including the Fort Knox Bullion Depository in Kentucky, the Wright Brothers Monument at Kitty Hawk, the Centennial Olympic Plaza in Atlanta and the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The granite is also popular for curbing, especially in northern states that use salt in winter, since salt breaks down concrete curbs in short order. Other uses for the product include tombstones and mausoleums. Waste granite, the small bits that are left over from extraction and from fabrication, is crushed for road construction and landscape use.

Located on the Ararat River near Mt. Airy, the active quarry covers more than 200 acres and is estimated to have enough granite to continue extracting it at the current rate for 500 more years. The quarry is the source of Mt. Airy’s” Granite City” nickname.

May 15: Blockade Runner John N. Maffitt: On May 15, 1886, John Newland Maffitt, captain of Confederate blockade runners, died.

Born at sea in 1819, Maffitt split his formative years between northern schools and his uncle’s home near Fayetteville. At age 13, Maffitt was commissioned as a midshipman in the United States Navy and spent 15 years with the U. S. Coast Survey, experience that proved invaluable during his time as a blockade runner.

Following the bombardment of Fort Sumter in April 1861, Maffitt resigned his commission in the Navy and received a commission as lieutenant in the Confederate States Navy. After a two month stint in command of blockade running operations out of Nassau, Maffitt assumed command of the CSS Florida and was promoted to the rank of commander. At the helm of the Florida, Maffitt shifted his attention to raiding merchant vessels during an eight-month cruise, capturing 23 ships.

Maffitt is credited with making the Confederacy’s last run of the blockade, which took place after Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender. Obeying final orders from the Confederate government, Maffitt delivered the Owl to agents in England, where he remained until 1868.

With his career at sea largely over, Maffitt retired to a farm near Wrightsville Beach.

May 16: Women’s Education in North Carolina Began at Salem: On May 16, 1804, Salem Academy opened the doors of its new dormitory, South Hall, to students and officially transitioned from a day school to a boarding school.

The Moravians had established the all-girls’ school in 1772 soon after the first women trekked 500 miles from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to join the community at Salem. One of their number, Elisabeth Oesterlein, became the first teacher at the school. The unmarried women of Salem, known as “single sisters,” governed the academy during this early period.

The Moravians believed women and other disenfranchised groups of the time deserved an education. As early as 1785, records indicate the inclusion of African-American students, and in the 1820s, the daughter of a Cherokee chief attended the school.

By the late 19th century, Salem Academy began awarding college degrees. Eventually the academy and college split into two separate institutions, although they still share the same campus.

Salem Academy and College both remain all-female, though some continuing education programs for men over age 23 are offered. The American Council on Education recognizes Salem College as the oldest such institution strictly for women in the United States.

May 17, 2016: Olympic Medalist Leonard No Match for Camacho: On May 17, 1956, Olympic gold medalist and professional boxer Charles Ray “Sugar Ray” Leonard was born in Wilmington.

Leonard spent the majority of his formative years in the suburbs of Washington D.C. where, as a teenager, he discovered his love of boxing. At the age of 20, he dominated opponents in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and took home the gold medal in the sport. Though he had originally planned to retire following the Olympics and go to college, his father’s mounting medical bills and the birth of his son persuaded Leonard to pursue boxing professionally.

In February 1977, Leonard fought the first of 40 professional bouts, defeating Luis “The Bull” Vega and claiming a $40,000 prize. He went on to claim world titles in five different weight classes.

Despite his retirement in 1991, Leonard returned to the sport at age 40 to fight Hector “Macho” Camacho. The match was an embarrassing loss for Leonard and proved to be his last. Nevertheless, he finished his career with a record of 36 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw. Twenty-five of his wins were knock-outs

NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

May 11, David Cameron, 43, becomes Britain’s youngest prime minister. On May 11, 2010, Conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.

May 12, Church gets new saints. On May 12, 2014, Pope Francis gave the Catholic Church new saints, including hundreds of 15th-century martyrs who were beheaded for refusing to convert to Islam, as he led his first canonization ceremony before tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square. Nineteen people were wounded in a gang-related shooting during a Mother’s Day parade in New Orleans. Serena Williams kept her No. 1 ranking and added career title No. 50 as she beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the Madrid Open; Rafael Nadal won his fifth title since returning from a knee injury by beating Stanislas Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) 6-2, 6-4.

May 13, Pope John Paul II shot and wounded: On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca (MEH’-met AH’-lee AH’-juh).

May 14, Freedom Riders attacked: In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.

May 15, Mickey Mouse introduced: In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short “Plane Crazy.”

May 16, Michigan State pays for assaults: On May 16, 2019, officials at Michigan State University said they had agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar. North Korea canceled high-level talks with South Korea after the nation engaged in joint military exercises with the United States. Five people were killed as thunderstorms struck the northeastern U.S.

May 17, Brown v. Board of Education ruling: On May 17, 1954, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal, and therefore unconstitutional.

Executive Editor David Kennard compiles the History column from Robesonian archives, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Associated Press reports.