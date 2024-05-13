Home News ROBESONIAN OPINION POLL NewsOpinionTop Stories ROBESONIAN OPINION POLL May 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint ROBESONIAN OPINION POLL THE QUESTION: The Red Cross has made a plea for blood and platelets. Can you help? Find the poll at robesonian.com/opinion or CLICK HERE RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Search warrants in Robeson County death investigation leads to drug and gun charges Oxendine to receive Eagle Scout rank during June 2 Eagle Cout of Honor in Lauribburg. UNC Health Southeastern Health donates equipment to Robeson Community College to enhance radiology training technology View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 66.5 ° F 70.4 ° 66.2 ° 68 % 1mph 0 % Tue 73 ° Wed 80 ° Thu 79 ° Fri 83 ° Sat 72 ° Editor's Picks Search warrants in Robeson County death investigation leads to drug and... Oxendine to receive Eagle Scout rank during June 2 Eagle Cout... UNC Health Southeastern Health donates equipment to Robeson Community College to... Multiple PSRC students place in top spots at SkillsUSA state competition;... Athletic Director says ‘Enjoy the game of life’ Load more