UNC Health Southeastern recently donated a GE Logiq E9 ultrasound machine to Robeson Community College’s Medical Sonography program. The health system’s decision to donate the equipment is to enhance training in our area by providing technology similar to what is used in the workforce where sonography students would eventually be hired to work.

“We are always looking for ways to support and assist Robeson Community College because of their investment in our community and the overall workforce of the region,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington. “The decision to donate an ultrasound machine valued around $40,000 was not difficult. We want the students learning ultrasound skills that will be used to treat our community to be done on the best tools possible.”

The machine will allow students to practice in the lab to gain some hands-on experience and familiarity with the machine prior to scanning patients in a clinical setting.

“Our collaboration with UNC Health Southeastern is greatly valued,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “The donation of the GE LOGIQ E9 Ultrasound Machine is a significant advancement for our sonography program. It ensures our students have access to the latest industry-standard equipment, enhancing their learning experience.”

Amanda L. Crabtree is the director of Marketing & Public Relations at UNC Health Southeastern. Reach her by email at [email protected].