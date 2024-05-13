Kayla Oxendine just second Eagle Scout from Troop 1447 during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor June 2.

Members from Troop 1447 and other volunteers stop for a photo during an Eagle Service Project that installed a disc golf course at Spring Hill Middle School. The project ws planned and directed by Kayla Oxendine, who will be awarded her Eagle Scout rank during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor June 2.

Members from Troop 1447 and other volunteers participte in an Eagle Service Project organized by Kayla Oxendine, who will be awarded her Eagle Scout rank during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor June 2.

LAURINBURG — Scouting America Troop 1447, sponsored by Trinity Presbyterian Church of Laurinburg, has announced that Kayla Oxendine of Maxton will celebrate her accomplishment of obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout — the highest rank in the Scouting program — during her Eagle Scout Court of Honor June 2.

As part of her journey to Eagle, Kayla earned 22 merit badges, earned her BSA Lifeguard certification, and completed numerous service projects, before coordinating and leading her own Eagle Scout service project to build a disc golf course at Spring Hill Middle School.

Kayla has been in Scouting since 2019, and is only the second Eagle Scout from Troop 1447.

During her time as part of the troop, she was consistently reelected to serve as the Senior Patrol Leader for the troop.

In the Scouting program, the troop is youth lead, with adult volunteers providing supervision, mentorship, and coordination assistance when needed.

This summer Kayla will again work at Camp Bowers, Cape Fear Council’s summer camp, in White Oak, where she will serve as one of the program area directors.

Troop 1447 has female youth from several counties in North Carolina and South Carolina, and welcomes any interested youth females to join them Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, at 13000 Blues Farm Road, Laurinburg.

Visitors are also invited to check out Troop 447, for boys, which meet at the same location and time.

Additional information about these units can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/laurinburgscouts