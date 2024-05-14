PEMBROKE — On Thursday, amidst a gathering of esteemed guests including elected officials, parents and valued community partners, Old Main STREAM Academy (OMSA) marked a significant milestone during a groundbreaking ceremony for the eagerly anticipated new school at the ComTech Business Center.

Scheduled for completion in the 2026/27 school year, this state-of-the-art facility will serve as the educational hub for students spanning from Pre-K through 12th grade, accommodating an estimated 1,100 Firebirds.

OMSA, founded in 2021, is currently housed at the North Carolina Baptist Children’s Home.

Dr. Rose Maire Lowry-Townsend, chairwoman of the OMSA Board of Directors, expressed joy, stating, “This marks a historic day for OMSA, its dedicated students, staff, and our supportive community. The realization of a new school facility has been a focal point since the inception of our chartering process.”

With an initial beginning of educating students from kindergarten to fourth grade, OMSA is poised for gradual expansion, aiming to include higher grades each academic year until reaching 12th grade. Furthermore, plans are underway to introduce a Pre-K program for the upcoming 2024-25 school year, a testament to OMSA’s unwavering commitment to comprehensive education

“This is an exciting time, and I am thrilled about the educational opportunities that will come with this new school for our children,” said Dr. Christopher Clark, OMSA’s dean.

Chancellor Robin Cummings, delivering poignant remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony, drew parallels to the visionary founders of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, underscoring the transformative impact of educational endeavors like OMSA in shaping brighter futures and fostering career success for generations to come.

Guided by the motto of being Innovative, Persistent, and Self-Determined, OMSA boasts a STREAM-based focus, empowering educators to utilize a place-based curriculum that captivates and enriches students’ learning experiences. The event, hosted by Metcon and supported by LL&J as the engineering firm, marks a significant step forward in OMSA’s mission to provide innovative, holistic education that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.