AIKEN, South Carolina — On April 16, Rural Health Services Inc. (RHS) A Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in Aiken, South Carolina, dedicated its newest facility to their Lumbee CEO Carolyn Emanuel-McClain.

During the dedication ceremony, the RHS Board of Directors not only unveiled the new name of the building, but a mural wall that displayed images from McClain’s life.

Pictures included were of her posing with family members, staff, dignitaries, legislative representatives, and winning achievements.

Guests were asked to gather in the new community space that holds more than 200 people.

Speakers of the event included RHS COO, Gigi Lewis, SC State Representative William “Bill” Clyburn, RHS Board Chair Dr. Liz Stewart, and RHS CEO, Carolyn Emanuel-McClain.

All speakers stressed the importance of having this facility in Aiken, with the goal of bettering maternal health and providing more access for children.

In the state of South Carolina, maternal death rates are at an alarming 26.5 deaths per 100,000 births as opposed to the national average of 20.7.

Mothers from minority backgrounds and rural areas exhibit particularly elevated rates and with the new building being centrally found, the need for transportation to and from appointments will be cut significantly.

“Our organization and our community are inspired by the legacy and leadership of Carolyn. We’re going to commit to sustaining and building on that legacy. In that spirit we as a board are honored to recognize her inspiring example as we dedicate this facility in her honor by naming it the ‘Carolyn Emanuel-McClain Women and Children’s Health Center,’” said RHS Board Chair Dr. Liz Stewart as she announced this dedication. McClain, caught by surprise took to the stage and joked, “Everyone that kept this from me, it wasn’t easy. Y’all know you can’t pull things over on me, but you did it this time.”

Carolyn Emanuel-McClain has dedicated her career to serving her community, particularly in rural health care. Graduating from UNC-School of Public Health, she founded the Lumbee Medical Center in Pembroke and secured funding for Robeson Health Care Corporation, the first health center in Robeson County, NC.

As a Native American woman, she blazed trails in various domains, marking several firsts. She became the inaugural Native American Executive Director of a Community Health Center (CHC) in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Additionally, she was the pioneering Lumbee to assume the roles of President of the SC Primary Health Care Association and Chair of the National Association of Community Health Centers. Her achievements extended to being the first Lumbee to serve as CEO of Rural Health Services, Inc.

Throughout her journey, she confronted numerous challenges, including pervasive racism within and outside Native American communities, as well as gender biases. She particularly struggled against stereotypes of Native American women being “docile, submissive, and delicate.” In her fight against these tropes advocating for the recognition of Native American women as strong leaders rather than submissive figures, she wanted to prove them wrong. She often found herself drowned out by the voices around her. Yet, her quietness didn’t mean she had nothing to say. Despite occasional overshadowing and criticism, she persevered. She would often surprise them with her response: “When I strike, I strike; sometimes my strikes can be deadly.”

Early on in her career, she faced the obstacle of working under an all-male board while establishing the inaugural healthcare system in Robeson County. Despite the hurdles, she demonstrated resilience and leadership, laying the foundation for her impactful career. She later became Executive Director of Family Health Centers, Inc. in Orangeburg, SC, achieving accreditation and serving as a consultant for various health centers. In 2009, she became CEO of Rural Health Services, Inc. She has held leadership positions in national and state health care associations and received awards such as the John Gilbert Award in 2018 and the Aiken Woman of the Year in 2022.

She specializes in revitalizing struggling healthcare organizations and expanding services to underserved rural areas. McClain dedicates herself and her “why” to helping others and improving access to care, insuring quality care for all. It was only fitting that this facility be dedicated in her honor. If there were one thing Carolyn Emanuel-McClain would say to her past self, she would say “You got this! Do not stop and sit down when you hit a bump, recognize the one who created you and keep going!”

