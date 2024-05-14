The Public Schools of Robeson County will meet with the district’s Curriculum Committee at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Public Schools of Robeson County District Office, 100 Hargrave Street, Lumberton.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the following items:
-High School Principal Updates,
-High School Summer Offerings,
-Credit Recovery,
-NCVPS,
-PSRC Online,
-Summer Graduation,
-Enhancing Literacy,
-Commonlit,
-Math I,
-Social Studies,
-Science,
-CTE, RAS/LAP,
-Early College 9th Grade Cohort Class
-Summer School Sites.
The meeting can be viewed live at https://youtube.com/live/K3BEpZ5sbWc?feature=share.
Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].