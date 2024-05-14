The Public Schools of Robeson County will meet with the district’s Curriculum Committee at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Public Schools of Robeson County District Office, 100 Hargrave Street, Lumberton.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the following items:

-High School Principal Updates,

-High School Summer Offerings,

-Credit Recovery,

-NCVPS,

-PSRC Online,

-Summer Graduation,

-Enhancing Literacy,

-Commonlit,

-Math I,

-Social Studies,

-Science,

-CTE, RAS/LAP,

-Early College 9th Grade Cohort Class

-Summer School Sites.

The meeting can be viewed live at https://youtube.com/live/K3BEpZ5sbWc?feature=share.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].