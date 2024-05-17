School board members and other school officials representing the Public Schools of Robeson County and Robeson Community college shook the hands of all 59 graduates of the PSRC Early College Friday in the AD Lewis Auditorium on the RCC campus.

A small sea of the 59 PSRC Early College Graduates huddle in the shade in front of the AD Lewis Auditorium Friday following the graduation ceremony.

A croud of blue-robed graduates mix with enthusiasic family and friends following the graduation ceremony Friday honoring PSRC Early College students.

Amid cheers and salutations, PSRC Early College graduates exit the AD Lewis Auditorium at Robeson Community College to end graduation ceremonies on Friday.

Jamnia Robles gets some last-minute wardrobe asistance from her mother Karla Hernandez Friday during PSRC Early College’s graduation ceremony at Robeson Community College’s AD Lewis Auditorium.

Newly graduated PSRC Early College students swithc there tassels to the left side of the their mortar boards, signifying the their graduation status.

LUMBERTON — The cheers of delighted family members shook the rafters Friday of the A.D. Lewis Auditorium at Robeson Community College as 59 graduates were honored.

The students, members of the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College High School accepted diplomas during the commencement ceremony.

The advantage of attending Early College High School allows students to take college courses at Robeson Community College, and graduate with a high school diploma and college degree or transferable college credits.

Other high school graduations are scheduled to take place on June 14 at the following times and locations:

Fairmont High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Fairmont High School.

Lumberton High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Lumberton High School

Purnell Swett High School, 9 a.m., June 14 at Purnell Swett High School

Red Springs High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at Red Springs High School

St. Pauls High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at UNC-Pembroke

“I’m really proud of this class,” said PSRC ECHS Principal Andrew Davis ahead of the ceremony. “They have faced a lot of challenges in their educational journey. These scholars began their high school careers virtually and their perseverance just shows how resilient they are.”

“I want these scholars to know that they can accomplish anything and that they are capable of amazing things,” Davis said.

Friday’s program included the Posting of the Colors conducted by the Fairmont High School Tornado Battalion Color Guard. PSRC ECHS Advanced Senior Kira Locklear performed the national anthem.

ECHS Chief Marshal Daniel Zeng welcomed graduates and esteemed guests and ECHS Advanced Senior Leah Paul gave the invocation.

Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler delivered congratulatory remarks and words of encouragement to graduates.

“The ability to shape the future lies within your grasp,” Singler said. “We are proud of you.”

The ECHS Advanced Senior Choir performed “Soar Now, Eagles” and “A Million Dreams” during the ceremony.

Oliva Parnell, an ECHS Advanced Senior, delivered a student address to her peers. Parnell told fellow graduates to always have hope even in times of darkness and encouraged them to soar into a future of greatness ahead of them.

“No matter where we all end up … we have conquered big things like a global pandemic,” she said. “Remember those dark moments. Yes, there will be dark again, but when you are in those moments, use today as hope for your future.”

Principal Andrew Davis also encouraged graduates to continue on a path to a brighter future knowing that their education at PSRC Early College and Robeson Community College has prepared them.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2024. Always remember to treat others the way you want to be treated and never give up on your dreams,” he said.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson joined PSRC Board of Education members, PSRC Cabinet members and RCC officials on stage to shake hands with graduates and congratulate them as they received their diplomas.

“Class of 2024, your hard work has paid off,” Dr. Williamson said in a statement. “Pause for a moment to reflect on the journey, the long hours of study, and perseverance through challenges. Today marks the commencement of your journey into the future. May you carry forward the lessons gained here with wisdom and strength and always seek God’s guidance along the way. Your education is the key that will unlock doors of opportunity. Use it to pursue your dreams and make a positive difference in the lives of others. Congratulations, Class of 2024!”

Jessica Sealey the PSRC chief communications officer congtributed to this story.