Meet River. She can be a sweet cat but prefers to be a loner sometimes. She does not get along with other cats or dogs. She is slow to trust new people but is loving to the people that she likes and trusts. River is a 2-year-old American shorthair mix. This orange and black girl has been spayed, is heartworm negative and is up to date opn all her vaccines. Her a​doption fee is $50. You can see her at the Robeson County Humane Society at 3180 W. 5th St ion Lumberton. Call 910-738-8282 for more information.