LUMBERTON — Last week, the Multilingual Learners class at Lumberton Junior High-School welcomed a special visitor who traveled all the way from Spain to share her professional experiences as an immigration lawyer and volunteer at different migrant and refugee camps in Europe.

Bassas is also a Barcelona Football Club’s fan. In her presentation, she included the values of this Catalan and Spanish soccer team and also how, through sports, migrants and refugees can be integrated into their new host country.

Interestingly, Yolanda’s dad played for Barcelona F.C. in the 1960s and nowadays, he is closely related to this soccer club. Genis Bassas (her father) treated students at Lumberton Junior High school to lots of gifts coming from Barcelona F.C.

Along with Silvia Guajardo Aragues, multilingual teacher at Lumberton Junior High, Yolanda Bassas (both volunteers in European refugee camps), students learned about the reality of thousands of people fleeing from wars, violence, persecution and poverty.

Additionally, the Multilingual Learners (MLs) at LSHS had the opportunity to learn Catalan by singing the Barcelona F.C anthem.

Students enjoyed this moment very much. Silvia and Yolanda ended their presentation speaking about the challenges people coming from other countries have to endure in a new country and what others could do to make the transition more smooth and pleasant.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].