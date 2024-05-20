COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Job Fair: The Fairmont High School’s senior class job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Heritage Center in Fairmont.

Rob Cole – Happenings on Elm: Rob Cole is back — 6 p.m. Thursday at Happenings on Elm 605 N. Elm St., Lumberton. Cole, one of our loved local music artists, will perform during a magical cozy atmosphere.

Charly Lowry will entertain with her award winning voice and music Thursday at Your Pie PizzaCharly. Described by the Kennedy Center – yes that Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Lowry is a musical powerhouse from Pembroke. As a proud Indigenous woman belonging to the Lumbee/Tuscarora Tribes she’s an Artivist who is compassionate as it pertains to raising awareness around issues that plague underdeveloped and underserved communities. Enjoy the journey 7-10 p.m. Thursday at 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Spring Golf Tournament: The Lumberton Area chamber of Commerce golf tournament beginas at Noon, May 23 at Pine Crest Golf Club, 110 Nigel Road., Lumberton. To Register for the tournament, call the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-739-4750.

Farmers Market, Noon,

Memorial Day: All schools, federal offices and many local businesses will be closed for Memorial Day on May 27.

Fairmont Memorial Day: A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at noon on May 27 at the Heritage Center in Fairmont. The guest speaker will be Dr. George Hogan, retired Army command sergeant major.

Juneteenth Scholarship Golf Tournament at Pincrest Country Club, 1 p.m., June 1, 110 Nigel Road, Lumberton. Contact Gleen Patterson at 910-740-8784 or Tim Heath at 910-904-3005 for more information.

Graduations: High schools in Robeson County have listed their graduation dates as follows:

Fairmont High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Fairmont High School.

Lumberton High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Lumberton High School

Purnell Swett High School, 9 a.m., June 14 at Purnell Swett High School

Red Springs High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at Red Springs High School

St. Pauls High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at UNC-Pembroke

Alive After 5 with the Black Water Band is at 6 p.m. May 30 at Dick Taylor Plaza (Historic Downtown) 111 E. 3rd St., Lumberton. The Black Water Band is back with the sounds of music to dance by and/or to just sit and enjoy.

Summer Ready 2024 — Aventure Begins at Your Libreary: The Robson County Public Libray’s Summer Reading program runs from June 10 to July 19. For more nformation, send email to [email protected].

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources include the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

Juneteenth 5k Road Race and 1 Mile Fun Run: at 7 a.m. on June 22. Starts and ends at Peterson Elementary School 102 Phillips Ave, Red Springs. Contact Tim Heath [email protected] or 910-904-3005.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market The Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. After all, farmers are our lifeline for food. The market is open 3-6 p.m. each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendor sell out. May through November are the months the market is open.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Send your community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].