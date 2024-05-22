Ronald Wayne Cooper

Ronald Wayne Cooper, age 67 of Lumberton, North Carolina, died peacefully at home on May 20th, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry Cooper, his brother Henry Daniel Cooper, Jr., and his granddaughter Makenzie Norton. His paternal grandfather George Cooper and paternal grandmother Henrietta Cooper. His maternal grandfather Quencie Smith and his maternal grandmother Beady Smith.

He is survived by his mother Bertha Cooper; his three children- his son, Forrest Cooper and wife Crystal; his two daughters Erica Cooper and Rhonda Cooper. His granddaughter’s Bailey Bailey and husband Colin; Olivia Willoughby and two grandson’s Tristan and Liam Willoughby. His great-grandson William Bailey. His two nephew’s Henry Daniel Cooper II and wife Tammy and Phillip Cooper and wife Melissa. His great-niece Amber Cooper and great nephew Caleb Cooper. He had a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom he loved dearly. He also had a very special friend Dr. J.C. Humphrey, Jr.

Ronald loved gardening and being the life of the party, he was definitely a jokester. In his younger years, he loved to play the drums he played in the marching band in high school and played baseball. He was a member of the Jaycees for many years. He was a member of Godwin Heights Baptist Church and he held his Sunday School Class very near and dear to his heart. He also enjoyed playing the hand bells at church and he had a love for cooking and grilling. He will be missed deeply, his memory will live on through the people and family who loved him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Godwin Heights Baptist Church Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a Funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Service entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.