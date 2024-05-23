LUMBERTON – Like the ‘Sweet Virginia Breeze,’ Spring ushered in a special time for RCC students, faculty and staff to reconnect with peers and renew skills at the 2024 Region 7 AISES Conference.
The conference was held at NASA Langley in Hampton, Virginia this past April. AISES stands for American Indian Science and Engineering Society. The First Americans’ Pathway to STEM Success Grant at Robeson Community College sponsored the event, providing the ability for the college to have a presence at the event.
“It was a wonderful experience,” Dr. Melissa Oxendine, the FAPSS Project Director and Academic Dean of Online Learning at RCC. “Our students had an amazing opportunity in attending this conference, from networking with others to visiting Tribal grounds, it was just an overall great event and we are thankful that we were able to represent Robeson Community College.”
The event was organized by Virginia Tech’s AISES Chapter and hosted by NASA Langley.
Breakout sessions included: Opportunities to engage in Global Indigenous Experiences
Resume Workshops
Federal Jobs Tutorial
Navigating the pathway to and through graduate school
How to network and make the most of college
FDA Fellowships, Internships, and Early Career Opportunities
Designing the Classroom of the Future
