LUMBERTON – Like the ‘Sweet Virginia Breeze,’ Spring ushered in a special time for RCC students, faculty and staff to reconnect with peers and renew skills at the 2024 Region 7 AISES Conference.

The conference was held at NASA Langley in Hampton, Virginia this past April. AISES stands for American Indian Science and Engineering Society. The First Americans’ Pathway to STEM Success Grant at Robeson Community College sponsored the event, providing the ability for the college to have a presence at the event.

“It was a wonderful experience,” Dr. Melissa Oxendine, the FAPSS Project Director and Academic Dean of Online Learning at RCC. “Our students had an amazing opportunity in attending this conference, from networking with others to visiting Tribal grounds, it was just an overall great event and we are thankful that we were able to represent Robeson Community College.”

The event was organized by Virginia Tech’s AISES Chapter and hosted by NASA Langley.

Breakout sessions included: Opportunities to engage in Global Indigenous Experiences

Resume Workshops

Federal Jobs Tutorial

Navigating the pathway to and through graduate school

How to network and make the most of college

FDA Fellowships, Internships, and Early Career Opportunities

Designing the Classroom of the Future

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].