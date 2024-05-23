LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College (RCC) hosted its Memorial Day remembrance event on May 23.

Many veterans and other community members, including representatives from the Lumbee Warriors Association, attended the event to remember those who died in service. According to the Library of Congress, Memorial Day, first called Decoration Day, was first nationally celebrated in 1868, three years after the end of the Civil War. Union Veteran and Commander in Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, John A. Logan, issued a statement on May 30, calling for the date to be recognized as a day of remembrance. In his statement, he declared the day was “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

In 1873, New York was the first state to recognize Memorial Day officially. The rest of the country followed suit by 1890. Federal recognition of Memorial Day was changed to the last Monday of every May in 1971. RCC’s event took place in the Military Resources Center and began with an invocation from Larry Bullock.

Army veteran Lt. Col. Angelo “AJ” Johnson spoke on the importance of the holiday, sharing a story posted initially by NPR of a young man, Private First-Class Diego Rincon, who was killed in combat in 2003, aged 19. He died for his country before being a citizen of the United States. He highlighted Rincon as a prime example of why Memorial Day is celebrated and the reason that a law was passed to immediately grant non-citizen service members citizenship if they die in service.

Johnson also discussed the mental health crisis that many veterans face upon returning home. “In our country, we have approximately 22 veterans a day committing suicide,” he said. “Even though they go through all the process, the out process, decompress, there’s still that feeling of isolation.” Johnson stressed the importance of fellowship for veterans, pointing to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Lumbee Warriors and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organizations as resources for struggling individuals. He encouraged people to talk to their veteran family members, saying that simple discussion can go a long way to soothing the isolated feeling that many veterans have. “Yeah, Uncle Joe seems a little crazy,” said Johnson, “ but you say ‘hey Uncle Joe, did you have some good times while you were in the military?’ Do you know what he’s going to say? ‘As a matter of fact, I did!’”

Johnson’s remarks were followed by the official Laying of the Wreath.

