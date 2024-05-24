Robesonian Staff

LUMBERTON — National Weather Service forecasters issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the greater Robeson County area related to the “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

Forecasters said local residents should be prepared for stormy weather through Wednesday.

Here’s the Memorial Day Weekend forecast from the National Weather Service in Wilmington:

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.