Farm to table goods, crafts and food made an appearance Wednesday at the Robeson County Farmers Market in downtown Lumberton.

Shoppers Wednesday found fresh vegetables at the Robeson County Farmers Market in downtown Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Farmers Market has moved from its previous location on 8th and Elm St. to 3rd and Water St.

According to Marie Amsdill, the Robeson County market manager, the old location was in the parking lot of a county building.

Once the county donated the building to the Southeastern Family Violence Center, the parking lot went back into use, necessitating the move.

“The city offered us this location because they’re trying to revitalize downtown,” Amsdill said. “Great visibility, lots of traffic, and it brings people closer to the downtown area.”

The farmer’s market has 27 vendors signed up to participate, though not all attend every market.

Though the USDA defines local as when the distance between product origin and point of sale is 400 miles or less, the Robeson Farmers Market requires that vendors reside and grow or make their products in Robeson County.

Amsdill said this is part of what differentiates the Robeson market from others.

“You are literally putting back into your community because we are your community,” she said.

The market is open to home farmers, gardeners and crafters alike. Booths showcase everything from carrots to homemade washcloths and handmade pens.

It runs 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

