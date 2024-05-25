FAIRMONT 一 The Fairmont Heritage Center hosted a career fair on Wednesday for Fairmont High’s senior class.

Ffity of the 190 graduating class attended the fair and spoke with representatives from several organizations, such as the U.S. Air Force, PenFed Bank, Robeson County Emergency Services and others.

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp said he plans to begin hosting these targeted job fairs regularly, one at the beginning and one at the end of the school year.

Kemp said he hopes this will give the students a positive start to their year.

“My primary goal is [the students being able to] get a diploma on Friday, and start work on Monday,” Kemp said.

He also stated his desire to make sure the students know that the town they live in cares about them enough to help them find careers after school.

“They walk away with a diploma, which is one thing, shows 12 years of progress,” Kemp said, “but we can help them find something that will lead to a better life for them.”

The date of the next senior-specific job fair will be determined closer to the beginning of the school year. The next public job fair will be on June 19, alongside a blood donation drive, in the Fairmont Heritage Center.

