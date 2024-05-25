LUMBERTON — The Ann Marie Gentry Memorial Scholarship was awarded Monday to a Lumberton Senior High School senior.

Aloña Hanna was the recipient of the $1,500 scholarship given in honor of Ann Marie Gentry, the late wife of PSRC School Board Member William Gentry.

Aloña received the scholarship Monday as she met William Gentry and the two children he shares with Ann Marie, Allyson Stanton and Allan Gentry, at the school.

“I was just so grateful, “ Hanna said of receiving the news she would be awarded the scholarship. “I was so shocked. The first thing I did was call my momma. I was so happy. All weekend I’ve been thinking about it.”

“I am so proud of all of the accomplishments she has made and the young lady she has become,” said her mother Jennifer Hanna in a statement. “I see her as a future leader.”

William Gentry explained that the scholarship is given annually to “a student of high integrity and high academic performance that the scholarship committee selects.”

Aloña was also presented with a card and an inspirational notebook that displays encouraging verses from the Bible at the bottom of each page from the family.

“I love that,” she said. “This is so thoughtful.”

The high school senior also wished to give “all glory to God because we couldn’t have all of this without Him,” she said.

Aloña and the family shared a conversation filled with words of encouragement for Aloña and excitement for her future.

“We know that college expenses are a lot and we’re happy to help,” Allyson said. “You seem like a great young lady with a bright future. We’re proud of you and excited for you.”

Allyson also reminisced on her high school days at Lumberton High School while her parents William and Ann Marie both worked there as teachers.

During the conversation, Aloña also shared that she and Ann Marie share the same middle name.

“It’s a good name,” William Gentry said with a smile.

Aloña plans to attend Ann Marie’s alma mater, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where Aloña has committed to playing softball. Her goals include studying to become a veterinarian. She hopes to transfer to NC State University to achieve her dream driven by her lifelong love of working with animals.

Aloña is the daughter of Jennifer and William Hanna. She is a member of the Lumberton High School Future Farmers of America Chapter and has been very involved in athletics during her high school career including the school’s bowling, volleyball and softball teams.

“Aloña is an outstanding student,” said John Ethan Freeman, who teaches AP Statistics and Calculus at the school. “She is engaged in both academics and extracurricular activities and is a leader within the school. She exemplifies the mission and values of Lumberton High School.”

About the Ann Marie Gentry Memorial Scholarship

Ann Marie Gentry spent her career educating middle and high school students. She taught at Littlefield Junior-Senior High School and Lumberton High School where she retired in 2000. She was passionate about education and making a difference in the lives of her students, which was evident each day in her classroom. The English teacher loved literature and always found ways to engage with her students and bring literature to life.

After Ann Marie’s passing in 2019, her family established the Ann Marie Gentry Memorial Scholarship.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund, can make checks payable to the Ann Marie Gentry Scholarship Fund and mail them to Lumberton Senior High School at 3901 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].