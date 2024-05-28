PEMBROKE — On Friday, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina held a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives in the U.S. Military.

Guest speaker and Lumbee Warriors Association Member David Locklear shared how great the loss of life of so many men and women in the military since World War I.

Tribal Chairman Lowery joined members of the Robeson County Honor Guard and the Lumbee Warriors to place a wreath at the Lumbee Veterans Memorial.

The Robeson County Honor Guard completed a 21-shot rifle volley and Taps in remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.