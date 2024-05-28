70-year-old father joins son in custody

MAXTON — A second suspect in a recent shooting that resulted in two people being hospitalized is in custody.

Jerry Oxendine, 70, of Maxton was arrested in Boomer, North Carolina, by Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Oxendine was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Oxendine is in custody in the Wilkes County Detention Center without a bond.

On May 22 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Ironhorse Drive in Maxton in reference to two people who had been shot. One woman, 53, and on man, 57, both of Maxton, were found suffering from gunshot injuries upon the arrival of the deputies. Both were transported to an undisclosed medical center.

Trevor Oxendine, 52, of Maxton was arrested by investigators on Thursday. Trevor Oxendine was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Trevor Oxendine was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond. Trevor Oxendine is the son of Jerry Oxendine.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained [on social media] is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on [social media] are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency,” stated a post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.