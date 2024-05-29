COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The Black Water Band is set to perform during Alive After 5 at 6 p.m. May 30 at Dick Taylor Plaza (Historic Downtown) 111 E. 3rd St., Lumberton. The Black Water Band is back with the sounds of music to dance by and/or to just sit and enjoy.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Artist’s Choice Art Exhibition – RAG: This exhibition is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30. The Robeson Art Guild will display an Artist’s Choice Exhibition. The theme for Artist’s Choice is creativity and how each individual artist chooses to express and share their work. The Guild House is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday and by appointments, also.

Alive After 5 with the Black Water Band is at 6 p.m. May 30 at Dick Taylor Plaza (Historic Downtown) 111 E. 3rd St., Lumberton. The Black Water Band is back with the sounds of music to dance by and/or to just sit and enjoy.

Open Mic Night- 219 Elm: On May 30, and each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Jeff Pitts at Your Pie Pizza: Join the crowd at Your Pie Pizza and listen to the vocals of Jeff Pitts 7 p.m. May 30.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 3 and every first Monday night of each month. All events take place at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.

Last School Day for Students: June 7 is the last day of school for all schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County District.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 11 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Family Movie Night: 6-7 p.m. June 11 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. Join the audience to enjoy “The Goonies.” Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 12 at Mc Millan Memorial Library, 205 E 2nd Ave, Red Springs. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 12 at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 13 at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 13 at the

Rowland Public Library, 108 E Main St, Rowland. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 14 at the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library, 210 N Florence St, Maxton. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Summer Ready 2024 — Aventure Begins at Your Libreary: The Robson County Public Libray’s Summer Reading program runs from June 10 to July 19. For more nformation, send email to [email protected].

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources include the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

Graduations: High schools in Robeson County have listed their graduation dates as follows:

Fairmont High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Fairmont High School.

Lumberton High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Lumberton High School

Purnell Swett High School, 9 a.m., June 14 at Purnell Swett High School

Red Springs High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at Red Springs High School

St. Pauls High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at UNC-Pembroke

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market The Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. After all, farmers are our lifeline for food. The market is open 3-6 p.m. each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendor sell out. May through November are the months the market is open.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun each Tuesday Night for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house at 219 Elm St., Lumberton.

Send your community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].