LUMBERTON — Two local schools will welcome new principals in the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

The decision was made at the May 14 PSRC Board of Education meeting as board members approved the new principal assignments for Tanglewood and W.H. Knuckles elementary schools individually following a closed-door session.

Tanglewood Elementary School

Dr. Jessica Floyd was named the principal of Tanglewood Elementary School effective July 1, 2024. She will step into the role previously held by Interim Principal Melinda Sellers since her appointment effective Jan. 2.

“My goals are to create an exemplar school focused on growing the whole child and building capacity with all staff,” Dr. Floyd said. “My vision includes building a school where students come to learn and grow in all areas and staff come to learn and grow professionally through continual coaching and learning cycles.”

Floyd has been working in the field of education for 16 years. Most recently, she has served as assistant principal at St. Pauls Elementary School. She also previously served as an academic coach in the school district.

“I began my teaching career in Sampson County before coming to Robeson County. I have experience teaching kindergarten, second, third and fourth grades,” she said.

Floyd holds a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education from UNC Charlotte, Master’s Degree in general education from Campbell University, Master’s Degree in school administration from Gardner Webb University, Doctorate Degree in curriculum and instruction from Gardner Webb University and an AIG Certification.

W.H. Knuckles Elementary School

Dr. Renee Steele will take on the principalship at W. H. Knuckles Elementary effective July 1, 2024. Steele will step into the role left vacant by the retirement of Lisa Troy.

“I want to build collaborative relationships with the faculty, staff, students, parents and the community,” Dr. Steele said. “My focus as an instructional leader will be to support, develop and grow teachers which will positively impact the social, emotional and academic success of the students at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School.”

Steele served most recently as the Public Schools of Robeson County’s director of licensure.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Steele obtained her teaching license through the lateral entry program which led to licensure in middle-grade Social Studies. She earned her Doctorate of Education from Fayetteville State University.

Steele served in multiple roles in her education career starting out as a teacher assistant at Bladen Lakes Primary in Bladen County Schools. She later returned to the classroom as a seventh-grade Social Studies teacher at Elizabethtown Middle School. Steele also served as an instructional coach and assistant principal at the school. Later, she took on the assistant principal role at West Bladen High School.

She also has served on statewide committees including the Social Studies Standard Revision Team and Character Education Evaluation Committee.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].