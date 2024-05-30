UMBERTON — Littlefield Middle School has been recognized as an Imagine Nation School of Excellence by Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S.

Littlefield Middle School is among 220 schools and districts recognized as an Imagine Nation School of Excellence for the 2023-2024 school year. The school uses Imagine Language & Literacy® to help students learn English.

“Imagine Language & Literacy is the only personalized learning program that accelerates both language and literacy skills development side by side,” according to Imagine Learning’s website. “Personalized learning pathways adapt automatically to maximize engagement and progress, accelerating to match a cognitive leap or adjusting when a student needs extra scaffolding and support.”

Schools like Littlefield Middle were recognized for their exemplary implementation of Imagine Learning solutions and commitment to student learning.

The Imagine Nation Awards are part of the Imagine Learning motivational program, igniting engagement, and strengthening confidence for all learners. More than 38,000 schools and districts throughout the U.S. were eligible for the Imagine Nation Award.

“Working hand-in-hand with educators to implement innovative digital curriculum programs thatempower teachers and truly make a difference for their students is incredibly rewarding,” said Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer. “It’s an honor to see the dedication from schools across the country and to be part of their journey to success.”

Based on rigorous research, Imagine Learning has found that meeting program usage and implementation goals is directly associated with increased student success and academic growth.

Each winning school or district received an Imagine Learning banner to display their achievement.

