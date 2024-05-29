LUMBERTON — On Tuesday at about 8:07 p.m. the Lumberton Police Department was notified by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office of a shooting that occurred in the roadway on Kenric Road near the Robeson County School Bus Maintenance Facility.

The victim, 59-year-old Lumberton man was severely injured, according to a statement by the Lumberton Police Department. After the man was shot he drove himself to a local hospital for treatment and was later transferred to another facility for more advanced care. A statement from police said the man was stable, but provided no more information on his condition.

Police said the man is an employee of Robeson County Schools and reportedly had just left the maintenance facility when this incident occurred.

Investigators are actively investigating and details are limited at this time, according to Wednesday’s statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Cedrick McKinnon at 910-671-3845.