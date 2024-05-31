LUMBEERTON — On Wednesday at 8:21 a.m. Lumberton Police officers were dispatched to the 13-mile marker on I-95 southbound to a person reporting they had been shot at.

On arrival, officers made contact with the driver, who told them that she and her boyfriend had been arguing since the previous night. The woman told officers that she was on I-95 driving to work when her boyfriend pulled up alongside her and began shooting at her.

The driver’s vehicle was struck by the gunfire and was disabled but the driver was not injured.

Investigators obtained warrants on 34-year-old Kenneth Lee Revels of Lumberton, charging him with Attempted First Degree Murder and Assault With A Deadly Weapon.

With the assistance of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Revels was arrested Wednesday evenong ner Rowland.

Revels is in custody in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for domestic violence offenses.