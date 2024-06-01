COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

RCC’S Comtech location to host blood drive: Robeson Community College in partnership with the American Red Cross will host an afternoon blood drive 1:30-6 p.m. on Monday. The drive will take place at the RCC COMTech location at 124 Livermore Dr. in Pembroke in Room A009.

“The blood supply is low, so please give!!” reads the flyer for the event, signaling that the blood supply is still very low in our area and across the country.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

With a continued shortage of blood supply, the American Red Cross says there are two ways that everyone can help restock the shelves: Bring a friend with you and help spread the word about the blood drives through your community.

Donors are asked to arrive with a photo ID and come well-hydrated. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of the drive to answer health history questions and reduce wait times.

To make an appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org. You can also call 1-800-733-2767.

Artist’s Choice Art Exhibition – RAG: This exhibition is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4. The Robeson Art Guild will display an Artist’s Choice Exhibition. The theme for Artist’s Choice is creativity and how each individual artist chooses to express and share their work. The Guild House is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday and by appointments, also.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 3 and every first Monday night of each month. All events take place at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.

Alive After 5 – Band of Oz: The familiar sounds of the Band of Oz returns to the Dick Taylor plaza at 6 p.m. on June 6 for an entertaining night of beach music, so come out wearing you dancing shoes, Or, bring a comfy lawn chair, sit back and enjoy.

Matt Letch will perform 7-10 p.m. June 6 at Your Pie Pizza.

Last School Day for Students: June 7 is the last day of school for all schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County District.

“The Art of Golf” Reception: As this year’s US Open will take place June 13-16 in Pinehurst, which is a 50-minute drive from Red Springs, Red Springs Artspace will present The Art of Golf, a juried art show dedicated to golf 6 p.m.June 7. The Art of Golf Judge will be Nila Chamberlain, Chair of the Board of Directors of Robeson Art Guild. There will be Live music with Reggie Codrington from Fayetteville, a jazz saxophonist and a sought-after national recording artist. The Art of Golf show runs from 10 a.m.to to 5 p.m. daily June 8-18.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on June 7 at The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. This event occurs the first Friday night of each month. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms tonight for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two!? This event occurs the first Friday night of each month.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid: Set under and above the high seas, The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, an adventurous young mermaid who’s got a thing for disobeying the rules and following her heart. Ariel’s fascination with the human world often leads her to the sea surface, a zone that’s designated as “off-limits” by her father Triton, the sea king. One day while sneaking to the surface, Ariel witnesses a shipwreck and rescues Prince Eric, with whom she instantly falls for. Furious at Triton’s inability to understand her love for the prince, Ariel runs away and strikes a deal with Ursula, Triton’s evil witch of a sister, to experience the life she dreams of on land. Purchase tickets through the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater. Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 5-7, 1 and 7 p.m. on June 8 and 3 p.m. on June 9.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 11 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Family Movie Night: 6-7 p.m. June 11 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. Join the audience to enjoy “The Goonies.” Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 12 at Mc Millan Memorial Library, 205 E 2nd Ave, Red Springs. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 12 at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 13 at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 13 at the Rowland Public Library, 108 E Main St, Rowland. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 14 at the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library, 210 N Florence St, Maxton. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Summer Ready 2024 — Adventure Begins at Your Library: The Robeson County Public Libray’s Summer Reading program runs from June 10 to July 19. For more information, send email to [email protected].

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources include the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

Graduations: High schools in Robeson County have listed their graduation dates as follows:

Fairmont High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Fairmont High School.

Lumberton High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Lumberton High School

Purnell Swett High School, 9 a.m., June 14 at Purnell Swett High School

Red Springs High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at Red Springs High School

St. Pauls High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at UNC-Pembroke

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Send your community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].