VIOLENT CRIME ROUNDUP

Man in custody after shooting at woman on I-95

LUMBERTON — On Wednesday at 8:21 a.m. Lumberton Police officers were dispatched to the 13-mile marker on I-95 southbound to a person reporting they had been shot at.

On arrival, officers made contact with the driver, who told them that she and her boyfriend had been arguing since the previous night.

The woman told officers that she was on I-95 driving to work when her boyfriend pulled up alongside her and began shooting at her.

The driver’s vehicle was struck by the gunfire and was disabled but the driver was not injured. Investigators obtained warrants on 34-year-old Kenneth Lee Revels of Lumberton, charging him with Attempted First Degree Murder and Assault With A Deadly Weapon.

With the assistance of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Revels was arrested Wednesday evening near Rowland. Revels is in custody in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for domestic violence offenses.

School employee shot, drives to hospital

LUMBERTON — On Tuesday at about 8:07 p.m. the Lumberton Police Department was notified by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office of a shooting that occurred in the roadway on Kenric Road near the Robeson County School Bus Maintenance Facility.

The victim, a 59-year-old Lumberton man, was severely injured, according to a statement by the Lumberton Police Department.

After the man was shot he drove himself to a local hospital for treatment and was later transferred to another facility for more advanced care.

A statement from police said the man was stable, but provided no more information on his condition. Police said the man is an employee of Robeson County Schools and reportedly had just left the maintenance facility when this incident occurred.

Investigators are actively investigating and details are limited at this time, according to Wednesday’s statement. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Cedrick McKinnon at 910-671-3845.

Fabricated automatic pistols recovered

HOKE COUNTY — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that members of the Violent Crimes Task Force stopped to investigate a wanted person, loitering and gang activity in the parking lot of Zack’s Grocery.

As law enforcement arrived the wanted subject ran, and a vehicle started to pull off after being told to stop. The vehicle pulled out of the parking lot and was stopped by a Detective with the VCTF.

During the stop, consent was given to search the vehicle and two AR pistols were located, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon inspection of the firearms, it was discovered that there were modifications made to both firearms to change the fire from semi-automatic to automatic.

Both suspects were taken into custody and warrants were obtained. Raymond Locklear and Keshaun Parker both received $10,000 secured bonds and were transferred to the custody of the Hoke County Detention Center.