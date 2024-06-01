A view from through a security fence allow students to see the White House in Washington, D.C.

ESL students from Robeson Community College pause for a photo in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Among the stops made by RCC’s ESL students was the Washington Monument.

LUMBERTON – Several ESL students at Robeson Community College took a road trip recently, along with their instructor Briana Rodriguez.

The group headed north on I-95, straight for Washington, D.C. to see the sights, the monuments and to explore American history.

“These students come from many different countries and cultures,” Rodriguez said. “It was an amazing experience to witness them having an opportunity to see all the things that represent our freedom in America, like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Memorial and the White House.”

The trip only lasted for a weekend, but Rodriguez said the students had a great time.

“Many of the things that we often take for granted brought these students great joy, and they were excited to learn more about the United States of America,” Rodriguez said.

English as a Second Language, teaches students how to read, write and speak English.

“We don’t turn anyone away, if a student wants to learn English, we do all that we can to help them, and sometimes we even get to go on field trips, like this one,” Rodriguez said. “The classes are free, so if you know of anyone that would benefit from this program, please share the information with them.”

To learn more about the ESL program at Robeson Community College and to view upcoming classes, visit www.robeson.edu/ccr.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].